ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Work Beginning on Garry Weber End Zone Complex Project

The Garry Weber End Zone football stadium expansion project begins Jan. 3 with the start of construction demolition. Construction traffic will enter using SMU Boulevard west from Central Expressway, travel south on Bush Avenue, then west on Mockingbird Lane to the site’s entrance. It will exit at Ownby Drive, and travel east on Mockingbird Lane to Central Expressway. Flagmen will be on-site to help direct traffic.
peoplenewspapers.com

Favorites of 2022: Two Local Men Help Ukrainian Refugees

This summer, food writer Kersten Rettig told the story of how Highland Park alumnus Wade Nicolas joined a relief team putting together the World Central Kitchen in Przemysl, Poland, to help Ukrainian refugees and restauranteur Shannon Wynne helped raise $250,000 for World Central Kitchen via his restaurants in Dallas. It...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy