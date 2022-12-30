The Garry Weber End Zone football stadium expansion project begins Jan. 3 with the start of construction demolition. Construction traffic will enter using SMU Boulevard west from Central Expressway, travel south on Bush Avenue, then west on Mockingbird Lane to the site’s entrance. It will exit at Ownby Drive, and travel east on Mockingbird Lane to Central Expressway. Flagmen will be on-site to help direct traffic.

