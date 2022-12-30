Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 13:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed wording for the most recent storm. * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations through late Tuesday night of 2 to 6 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above 5000 feet, 6 to 12 inches are expected except 12 to 30 inches west of Highway 395. Higher peaks around Lassen National Park and the northern Sierra crest could receive 3 feet or more. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity this afternoon until late this evening. However, gusty winds, existing icy/snowy roadway surfaces, and isolated snow showers will keep winter driving conditions in place for many locations.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 13:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed wording for the most recent storm. * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations through late Tuesday night of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 5 feet above 7000 feet. Localized snowfall in excess of 5 feet is possible along the Sierra crest west of Lake Tahoe. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with exposed ridges gusting in excess of 130 mph at times. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity this afternoon until late this evening. However, gusty winds, and existing icy/snowy roadway surfaces will keep winter driving conditions in place for many locations.
Wind Advisory issued for Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Banos Dos -Palos, Merced Madera -Mendota, -Planada Le -Grand Snelling -and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Clean out storm drains and debris. If your home is prone to nuisance flooding, consider taking preventative actions like sand bags. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * CHANGES...Moved the start time up two hours to 2 AM Monday. * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 5 to 15 inches above 5000 feet possible. Isolated totals of 1 to 2 feet possible above 6000 feet. Wind gusts up to 45 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start around 4000 feet early Monday. They will rise to 5000-6500 feet for a time on Monday afternoon before falling back to valley floors Monday night through Tuesday. Because of the uncertainty and variation of snow levels along with precipitation intensity, urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower valleys, especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and snowpack. The severity of flooding remains highly dependent on variation of the rain/snow line so monitor conditions closely.
Flood Watch issued for Merced - Madera - Mendota, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 19:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 06:45:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM PST. Target Area: Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced -Madera -Mendota and Planada -Le Grand -Snelling zones. .A strong storm system will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra foothills on Monday and Tuesday. This will result in rapid runoff into the Merced River basin. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...From Monday evening to Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite NP outside of the valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 02:21:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 930 PM PST. Target Area: Merced The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. .A strong storm system will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra foothills on Monday and Tuesday. This will result in rapid runoff into the Merced River basin. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * IMPACT...Near 23.0 feet, The beechwood subdivision and the trailer park along the southern end of Bear Creek Drive floods in addition to Applegate Park on the south side of Bear Creek Drive. * IMPACT...Near 17.0 feet, Storm drains begin to back up. Street flooding occurs primarily north of Bear Creek Drive and east of M Street. * IMPACT...Near 16.0 feet, South bike path along Bear Creek floods downstream of the G Street bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 9.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to 24.5 feet late Monday evening. It will fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning to 22.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then rise above flood stage again late Tuesday morning to 23.5 feet Tuesday afternoon. It will fall below flood stage again Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 11.6 Sun 4 pm PST 23.7 23.4 19.3
High Wind Warning issued for West Side Mountains north of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: West Side Mountains north of 198 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
