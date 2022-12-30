ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Hackney girl finds ancient bear tooth on Norfolk beach

A nine-year-old fossil hunter who discovered a 700,000-year-old bear tooth on a beach said it was "exciting as it might be a major breakthrough in history". Etta found what she thought was "a fossilised bit of wood" at West Runton in Norfolk during the summer. More fossils have been unearthed in the past decade as erosion of the coast's soft, glacial cliffs speeds up, so what new information do they reveal about Norfolk's Deep History Coast?
Time Out Global

A brand-new overnight train will link several European cities in 2023

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know by now that European train travel is back in a big way. A slew of new sleeper trains have been announced in recent months, including Nightjet’s Germany to Croatia service and an exciting new route from Prague to Switzerland via Czech national rail operator ČD.
BBC

Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers

A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
The Independent

West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes

As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
BBC

In pictures: London's New Year's Day parade

Thousands of people gathered in central London for the annual New Year's Day parade, the first full one in three years. The event, which has been taking place since 1987, saw more than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds along the route. The parade, which was cancelled in 2021 due to...
NME

Lewis Capaldi responds to fan after being mistaken for Susan Boyle

Lewis Capaldi has responded to a fan after he was mistaken for Susan Boyle. On New Year’s Eve (December 31), Capaldi performed as part of the BBC’s Hogmanay celebrations alongside host Edith Bowman. After the performance, one fan took to TikTok and told Capaldi: “Lewis, my dad saw...
BBC

UK-Guernsey reciprocal health deal including Alderney and Sark

A new agreement enabling Bailiwick of Guernsey residents to access free healthcare when in the UK starts from 1 January. The Reciprocal Health Arrangement (RHA) also allows UK residents to access necessary healthcare when visiting the islands. The RHA extends to the whole of the bailiwick, so visitors to and...
BBC

Newspaper headlines: 'Tests on China arrivals' and 'Queen's honour'

Several front pages feature the story that people travelling from China do not have Covid-19 before they can travel to the UK. The Daily Mail says the "drastic" step of reimposing controls is over fears Beijing is withholding data on the virus, while the FT Weekend notes that Conservative MPs were calling on the government to act.
BoardingArea

Another week of UK Rail Strikes

Well, whilst the United Kingdom attempts to go back to work today after the extended Christmas and New Year break, the RMT and ASLEF Unions are not going to make it easy, with strikes across the UK Rail Network. This is resulting in mass cancellations, as well as service black-out...
Time Out Global

Spain now has (another) dazzling high-speed train route

If you’re a train enthusiast, Spain is the place to be right now. After decades of investment, the country’s high-speed rail network is finally being revealed in all its glory. And what’s more is that new routes between cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville aren’t just supremely fast – they’re gob-smackingly cheap, too.
housebeautiful.com

Brits' forever home dream more unattainable than ever

When you think of your dream forever home, what does it look like? Is it detached? Located in a bustling city location or the idyllic countryside? And how many bedrooms does it have?. New research conducted by Origin, the UK’s leading provider of doors and windows, has revealed that this...
BBC

Bristol: Work to begin on England's biggest wind turbine

Work to build England's biggest wind turbine will start in February. The 150-metre structure will dwarf the other turbines already in Avonmouth, Bristol, when it is finished. Around 100 tonnes of steel and 1,000 tonnes of concrete will be needed to build it. Project development manager David Tudgey said the...
BBC

Average age of population in Bath and North East Somerset declines

Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) is one of only a few local authorities in England where the average age of the population is decreasing. Experts believe the twin pressures of the pandemic and the housing shortage could be forcing people into living in more rural areas. Student populations have...
The Independent

Britain’s ferry link with Brittany is 50 years old

Free trade brings many benefits – including to tourists like you and me. In the early 1970s, Brittany was a distant, neglected corner of France. Alexis Gourvennec was a farmer keen to find new markets. He also had a map, and could see that Plymouth, 100 miles north of the Breton port of Roscoff, was less than half as far as Paris.The UK and Ireland were set to join the common market (as the European project, then the EEC, was commonly known). He talked to several large shipping companies to try to drum up interest in the route, but all...

