British tourist in Australia shocked at common thing that would get her ‘punched in the face’ in the UK
A British tourist currently in Australia has spoken about the one thing she has noticed about life Down Under that's vastly different to here in the UK. TikToker @katpenkin said she'd noticed a 'wholesome' trait about Australians, that if she tried to recreate in London, would see her 'get punched in the face'.
BBC
Hackney girl finds ancient bear tooth on Norfolk beach
A nine-year-old fossil hunter who discovered a 700,000-year-old bear tooth on a beach said it was "exciting as it might be a major breakthrough in history". Etta found what she thought was "a fossilised bit of wood" at West Runton in Norfolk during the summer. More fossils have been unearthed in the past decade as erosion of the coast's soft, glacial cliffs speeds up, so what new information do they reveal about Norfolk's Deep History Coast?
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are 8 places you should visit that tourists don't know about.
Scotland is known for its famous castles, whiskey tours, and scenery. But there are many breathtaking locations that you won't find in guidebooks.
Time Out Global
A brand-new overnight train will link several European cities in 2023
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know by now that European train travel is back in a big way. A slew of new sleeper trains have been announced in recent months, including Nightjet’s Germany to Croatia service and an exciting new route from Prague to Switzerland via Czech national rail operator ČD.
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes
As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
BBC
In pictures: London's New Year's Day parade
Thousands of people gathered in central London for the annual New Year's Day parade, the first full one in three years. The event, which has been taking place since 1987, saw more than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds along the route. The parade, which was cancelled in 2021 due to...
Pastures, paddocks, Pride and Prejudice: Britain’s most viewed properties for sale
Property website has shared the most viewed listings in 2022, which include a £35m house in Highgate
NME
Lewis Capaldi responds to fan after being mistaken for Susan Boyle
Lewis Capaldi has responded to a fan after he was mistaken for Susan Boyle. On New Year’s Eve (December 31), Capaldi performed as part of the BBC’s Hogmanay celebrations alongside host Edith Bowman. After the performance, one fan took to TikTok and told Capaldi: “Lewis, my dad saw...
‘They may be Tories but they are human’: how a Labour mayor sealed north-east devolution deal
One is the Jeremy Corbyn-supporting former nightclub bouncer who retired as a jiu-jitsu sensei to enter politics at the age of 48. The other is Michael Gove. Together they have formed an unlikely bond, aimed at transforming the north-east of England through a “historic” devolution deal which they hope will in turn secure their own political legacies.
BBC
UK-Guernsey reciprocal health deal including Alderney and Sark
A new agreement enabling Bailiwick of Guernsey residents to access free healthcare when in the UK starts from 1 January. The Reciprocal Health Arrangement (RHA) also allows UK residents to access necessary healthcare when visiting the islands. The RHA extends to the whole of the bailiwick, so visitors to and...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Tests on China arrivals' and 'Queen's honour'
Several front pages feature the story that people travelling from China do not have Covid-19 before they can travel to the UK. The Daily Mail says the "drastic" step of reimposing controls is over fears Beijing is withholding data on the virus, while the FT Weekend notes that Conservative MPs were calling on the government to act.
Another week of UK Rail Strikes
Well, whilst the United Kingdom attempts to go back to work today after the extended Christmas and New Year break, the RMT and ASLEF Unions are not going to make it easy, with strikes across the UK Rail Network. This is resulting in mass cancellations, as well as service black-out...
Time Out Global
Spain now has (another) dazzling high-speed train route
If you’re a train enthusiast, Spain is the place to be right now. After decades of investment, the country’s high-speed rail network is finally being revealed in all its glory. And what’s more is that new routes between cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville aren’t just supremely fast – they’re gob-smackingly cheap, too.
Newly colourised images taken by a history-loving plasterer reveal a bygone era of London
These newly colourised images by a London plasterer show the bustle of London's iconic streets during the dramatic history of the last century.
The Aldi dupes that helped budget retailer hit record £1.4billion in Christmas sales
Aldi has revealed that sales reached £1.4 billion in the UK and Ireland for the first time in December as many families opted for Christmas on a budget amid the cost-of-living crisis.
housebeautiful.com
Brits' forever home dream more unattainable than ever
When you think of your dream forever home, what does it look like? Is it detached? Located in a bustling city location or the idyllic countryside? And how many bedrooms does it have?. New research conducted by Origin, the UK’s leading provider of doors and windows, has revealed that this...
BBC
Bristol: Work to begin on England's biggest wind turbine
Work to build England's biggest wind turbine will start in February. The 150-metre structure will dwarf the other turbines already in Avonmouth, Bristol, when it is finished. Around 100 tonnes of steel and 1,000 tonnes of concrete will be needed to build it. Project development manager David Tudgey said the...
BBC
Average age of population in Bath and North East Somerset declines
Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) is one of only a few local authorities in England where the average age of the population is decreasing. Experts believe the twin pressures of the pandemic and the housing shortage could be forcing people into living in more rural areas. Student populations have...
Britain’s ferry link with Brittany is 50 years old
Free trade brings many benefits – including to tourists like you and me. In the early 1970s, Brittany was a distant, neglected corner of France. Alexis Gourvennec was a farmer keen to find new markets. He also had a map, and could see that Plymouth, 100 miles north of the Breton port of Roscoff, was less than half as far as Paris.The UK and Ireland were set to join the common market (as the European project, then the EEC, was commonly known). He talked to several large shipping companies to try to drum up interest in the route, but all...
