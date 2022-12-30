ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, MN

Woman dead, man jailed on suspicion of murder in Medina

A 27-year-old woman is dead and a 25-year-old man is in custody following the victim's suspicious death early Thursday morning.

According to Medina Police Department, the incident began with a report of a woman involved in a crash on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived at the crash scene and found the 27-year-old victim. She wasn't breathing and was confirmed dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Medina police believe "foul play" is a factor in the case and they've since arrested and booked a 25-year-old Minneapolis man into Hennepin County Jail for probable cause murder. He has not yet been formally charged.

The location of the crash appears to be near a row of townhomes between Medina Country Club and the Medina Entertainment Center.

No further information has been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

