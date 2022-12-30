ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3DPrint.com

ArianeGroup Extends GKN Contract to 3D Print Rocket Engine Parts

British-based aerospace pioneer GKN Aerospace has secured a contract extension to supply rocket engine subsystems for the next phase of Ariane 6 heavy-lift launchers being developed by prime contractor ArianeGroup for the European Space Agency (ESA). The contract is in direct continuation of its current deal for producing additively manufactured parts for ArianeGroup and covers the industrialization period of break-through laser-welded technology and AM structures for the launch systems.

