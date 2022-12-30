Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
2023 3D Printing Predictions: Additive Manufacturing for Series Production of Metal Parts
As the 3D printing industry matures, we can see a stream of very positive developments unfold. Away from the hype and hubris, there has been true progress in getting parts out the door. Advances in this area have been painstakingly slow. And it has to be. 3D printing technologies are...
3DPrint.com
ArianeGroup Extends GKN Contract to 3D Print Rocket Engine Parts
British-based aerospace pioneer GKN Aerospace has secured a contract extension to supply rocket engine subsystems for the next phase of Ariane 6 heavy-lift launchers being developed by prime contractor ArianeGroup for the European Space Agency (ESA). The contract is in direct continuation of its current deal for producing additively manufactured parts for ArianeGroup and covers the industrialization period of break-through laser-welded technology and AM structures for the launch systems.
