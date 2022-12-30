Read full article on original website
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)?
Launched on 01/26/2004, the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and...
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
Is PDVYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Putnam Diversified Income Y (PDVYX) is a potential starting point. PDVYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. PDVYX finds itself in the Putnam...
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...
Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were both red-hot growth stocks back in late 2020. Zoom's stock closed at an all-time high of $568.34 in October, while C3.ai hit a record of $177.47 in December. But over the following two years, both stocks crumbled as investors realized...
Is First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 03/10/2014, the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of...
Taiwan Semi vs. Intel Stock: Which Is the Better Buy Now?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo look into the growth prospects and risks faced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). From technological advances and market demand to competition and regulatory challenges, these two companies face a range of factors that could affect their growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Johnson & Johnson, CSX, American International Group and CenterPoint Energy
Chicago, IL – January 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, CSX Corp. CSX, American International Group, Inc. AIG and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP.
Should You Invest in Small-Cap Stocks?
Did you know that the S&P 500, an index of 500 of America's most recognized and dominant companies, has returned an average of 10% annually over its lifetime? That's nothing to sneeze at, but why don't Wall Street's biggest and baddest corporations generate higher returns?. While the average market value...
Paycom (PAYC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Investors might want to bet on Paycom Software (PAYC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 135% and 168% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Many growth stocks have fallen sharply over the last year as investors have become increasingly worried about a recession. Even tech titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and pandemic darling Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have seen their share prices plunge 55% and 89%, respectively, and both stocks currently trade near 52-week lows. However,...
Axos Financial (AX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Axos Financial (AX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Down 19% to 36%, These 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023
With 2022 in the books, many investors are probably thankful that the worst calendar year for the stock market since 2008 is over. Although the stock market rarely posts back-to-back down years, it could still happen. So buying quality companies and holding them through periods of volatility is paramount for outlasting a prolonged bear market.
5 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy for 2023
A new year beckons, and with investors looking to reposition their portfolios for 2023, here are five stock ideas for consideration. General Electric (NYSE: GE) is a value situation with the potential to surprise on the upside. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock has been sold off due to near-term concerns, but underlying improvements in its business enhance its long-term earnings generation potential. nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) is a play on electrification in the economy. Hexcel's (NYSE: HXL) composites are the future of the aerospace industry. Finally, industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a play on digitization in manufacturing.
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar
One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lamb Weston, Sandstorm Gold, Graco and Mosaic
Chicago, IL – January 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND, Graco Inc. GGG and The Mosaic Co. MOS.
These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023
After years of witnessing growth stocks outperform value shares, investors saw a change in fortunes in 2022 as value stocks crushed growth shares. In an uncertain environment, valuations for high-growth stocks have come tumbling down, and investors have turned to value stocks for safety. Heading into 2023, the good news...
Should WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2006. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $1.48 billion, making it one of...
Should You Retain Prudential (PRU) Stock in Your Portfolio?
Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU remains well-poised for growth, driven by business growth, lower expenses and higher net investment spread results, cost savings initiatives, solid financial position. Earnings Surprise History. PRU has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the...
