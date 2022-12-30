A new year beckons, and with investors looking to reposition their portfolios for 2023, here are five stock ideas for consideration. General Electric (NYSE: GE) is a value situation with the potential to surprise on the upside. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock has been sold off due to near-term concerns, but underlying improvements in its business enhance its long-term earnings generation potential. nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) is a play on electrification in the economy. Hexcel's (NYSE: HXL) composites are the future of the aerospace industry. Finally, industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a play on digitization in manufacturing.

1 DAY AGO