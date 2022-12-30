Read full article on original website
France 24
Brazilians bid farewell to football legend Pelé
Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the field where he...
France 24
US soccer owes almost everything to Pele, says former New York Cosmos teammate
Robbinsville (United States) (AFP) – US footballer Bobby Smith does not hold back his tears when paying tribute to "King" Pele: the rise of the game in the United States owes almost everything to the Brazilian legend, says his former New York Cosmos teammate. Still athletic at 71, Robert...
France 24
‘It’s going to be crazy’: Crowds flock to Santos for Pelé’s wake
Aside from the extraordinary international career that brought him his greatest fame, Pelé was well known for his loyalty to his club Santos, based in the eponymous port city south of Sao Paulo where he spent most of his life. Fans gathered to pay tribute to the king of football ahead of a memorial ceremony that began at the club’s stadium on Monday. FRANCE 24 reports.
France 24
Pelé lying in State: What can we expect for the tributes?
Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, starting Monday with a 24-hour public wake at the stadium of his long-time team, Santos. Pele had a 22-year long career though he certainly continued to be a major public figure long after that. FRANCE 24's Sports Journalist Jean-Emile Jammine tells us more about the tributes and defines Pele's legacy.
France 24
Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
