Hover sworn in as Rice Lake Fire Chief

Lt. Michael Hover was sworn in as the Rice Lake Fire Department’s new chief on Friday at City Hall in front of family, friends and co-workers.

Hover is succeeding interim Fire Chief Mike Anderson, who has been leading the department since the retirement of interim Chief Jason Jasicki in July.

Jasicki took the reins of the Fire Department upon the retirement of former Chief James Resac in April 2021. But taking advantage of the changing of the guard, the City Council delayed hiring a new leader in order to investigate the possibility of naming a public safety director to oversee both the fire and police departments.

A study eventually concluded that hiring a public safety director would not be a good fit for the city, and the search continued for a new fire chief when Jasicki stepped down and Anderson took over.

After Rice Lake Clerk/Treasurer Kathleen Morse swore in Hover, he accepted congratulations as he embarks upon his new role, which officially begins Sunday.