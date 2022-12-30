Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is PDVYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Putnam Diversified Income Y (PDVYX) is a potential starting point. PDVYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. PDVYX finds itself in the Putnam...
NASDAQ
Lattice (LSCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Investors might want to bet on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
NASDAQ
Paycom (PAYC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Investors might want to bet on Paycom Software (PAYC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
NASDAQ
Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
NASDAQ
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
NASDAQ
2 Medical Stocks to Watch Heading Into 2023
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) are diverse healthcare companies that check all the boxes for reliability, and both companies' shares have easily outpaced the S&P 500. Their products are recession-resistant because they are the types of things people can't easily do without, such as prescription medicines or medical supplies.
NASDAQ
Will ADM (ADM) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). This company, which is in the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Down -38.69% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 38.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
NASDAQ
Axos Financial (AX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Axos Financial (AX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both taking huge hits in 2022, investors are probably scared to put money into the stock market right now. This fear is justified, given how much portfolio value has likely been lost throughout the year. But amid all the uncertainty out there right...
NASDAQ
Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Investors might want to bet on Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Why Phillips 66 (PSX) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Phillips 66 (PSX), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This oil refiner has seen a nice streak of beating...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)?
The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice...
NASDAQ
Should Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 09/17/2015, the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over...
NASDAQ
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) was launched on 03/03/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $684.73 million,...
NASDAQ
Oxford Industries (OXM) Loses -19.39% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
A downtrend has been apparent in Oxford Industries (OXM) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 19.4% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
NASDAQ
2 Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
This has not been the year of marijuana stocks. Although that's not too surprising, as equity markets have been southbound, the industry has substantially lagged the broader market. Thankfully, there is hope for cannabis investors. While estimates vary, analysts have predicted that the pot industry will grow like a weed in the coming decade.
Comments / 0