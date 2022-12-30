Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaways In MiamiLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope
Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
cw34.com
COVID and the holidays: cases reaching levels not seen in months locally
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the holidays wrap up, the CDC is reporting COVID cases are reaching levels not seen in months both across the country and here in Florida and new COVID subvariants are responsible for those numbers. According to the CDC’s Community Profile Report published...
Takeout bots: Uber Eats showcases robotic food delivery in Florida
MIAMI — Uber Eats is trying out some new technology for its deliveries in Florida. The company is working with a company to have robots to deliver food and more to its customers. Uber Eats recently showcased the autonomous delivery service in Miami. The six-wheeled robots have sensors and...
miamisprings.com
Ernest Hemingway in Miami Springs
Photo taken by photographer & 1970’s Miami Springs mayor R. B. Fordyce of Ernest Hemingway in one of the rooms on the Curtiss Mansion grounds (then Art Bruns’ Miami Springs Villas) April 19, 1956. Hemingway dined at the Villas between flights on his trip from his home in Cuba to Cabo Blanco, Peru. He was on his way to Cabo to work on the Spencer Tracy film The Old Man And The Sea based on his short novel of the same name. The photo is signed to “Judge Bishop”. Warren Bishop was the Miami Springs town Judge at the time & a director of the new Executive Club at the Villas. Hemingway & his wife Mary liked the steaks at the Villas so much that they had 90 pounds of it shipped to Peru for his 32 day trip there.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
stupiddope.com
Miami Beach: A Jet-Setting Hotspot on Florida’s Glittering Coast
Miami Beach, Florida has long been a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, this vibrant city is known for its beautiful beaches, hot nightlife, and luxurious hotels. It’s no wonder that it has become a hotspot for the jet-set crowd.
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
Support Over 100 Vendors and Get Your Health and Wellness Fix at the Parkland Farmers’ Market
Get ready for the return of the Parkland Farmers’ Market on Sunday, January 8. This popular event is a great opportunity for residents to connect with one another and support local vendors, and it’s returning with a special focus on health and wellness. Located at the Parkland Equestrian...
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after feeling sick on Orlando-bound flight diverted to MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening. The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had...
Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Most Of South Florida
Early Morning Driving Conditions Hazardous Across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of South Florida until at least 9 a.m. The National Weather Service and the Florida Department of Transportation […]
communitynewspapers.com
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
fabricarchitecturemag.com
Miami Open 2022
The legendary Miami Open returned to its home at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., in the spring of 2022. Eventstar Structures, based out of Medley, Fla., was tasked with redesigning and building an upgraded hospitality experience that thousands of fans would traverse during the multiweek event. The Terrace at...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM WELCOMES ITS FIRST BABIES OF 2023
January 1, 2023 – A warm Memorial Healthcare System welcome to babies Talia and Liam, the first children born at its hospitals in 2023. Talia was born at Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:34 a.m. to Sharon Cohen and Adam Noah. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 20.67 inches.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
New Locations Will Expand Reach of UHealth and University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
With the opening and construction of several new facilities, 2022 was a banner year for the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. New locations will expand UHealth’s reach to serve more of South Florida’s communities and improve access to world-class academic-based health care, part of the University’s larger strategy to offer health care closer to patients.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
DOH-Broward Launches Swat (Students Working Against Tobacco) Clubs in 24 Schools in Broward County
SWAT is Florida’s statewide youth organization working to mobilize, educate and equip Florida youth to revolt against and de-glamorize Big Tobacco. SWAT is a united movement of empowered youth working towards a tobacco free future. SWAT provides an opportunity for Florida youth to stand up to big tobacco and...
WSVN-TV
South Florida rings in 2023 at NYE celebrations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI (WSVN) - Revelers of all ages flocked to various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as they partied their way into 2023. People who spoke to 7News on Saturday echoed a shared sentiment. “Hoping for, it could...
getnews.info
Shingles Solution Technology LLC Explains Why Some Roofing Installation Projects Cost More Than Others
Shingles Solution Technology LLC is a trusted roofing company serving Fort Lauderdale and nearby areas. In a recent update, the company explained why some roofing installation projects cost more than others. Fort Lauderdale, FL – In a website post, Shingles Solution Technology LLC explained why different roofing projects cost differently....
No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next
Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
Comments / 0