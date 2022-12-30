ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

House fire causes major damage to Bridge City home

BRIDGE CITY — A house fire in the 8400 block of Thomas Drive in Bridge City has left the home a total loss, according to investigators. One person was home at the time of the fire late Tuesday morning and there are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters tell...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont man charged with aggravated robbery at Family Dollar store

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of Gulf St in reference to a disturbance. Derrick Derane Jones, a 54 year old Beaumont man, robbed the clerk and pistol whipped her with...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Only minor injuries in Kirbyville auto crash

Fortunately, only minor injuries resulted from a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 10:00 on Friday morning at a major intersection in Kirbyville. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 96 and Farm to Market road 263 when it was reported that a small station wagon and a pick up truck had collided.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire

PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better

BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Search for a Groves city manager underway

GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
GROVES, TX

