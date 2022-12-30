Read full article on original website
Related
Orange Police looking into possible connection between Tuesday morning police chase, Monday morning smash-and-grab
ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are looking into the possibility that a Tuesday morning police chase that ended in a wreck might be related to a Monday morning theft and subsequent smash-and-grab. The crimes happened in the early morning hours and involved stolen vehicles. Tuesday's incident began shortly after...
fox4beaumont.com
House fire causes major damage to Bridge City home
BRIDGE CITY — A house fire in the 8400 block of Thomas Drive in Bridge City has left the home a total loss, according to investigators. One person was home at the time of the fire late Tuesday morning and there are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters tell...
Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured
JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured. It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.
Staff, customers speak out after SUV stolen from West Orange-Cove CISD used in smash-and-grab
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two police departments are investigating after an SUV stolen from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District was used in a separate burglary. Both crimes happened early Monday morning, almost an hour apart from each other. Around 4 a.m., West Orange Police received a call...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont man charged with aggravated robbery at Family Dollar store
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of Gulf St in reference to a disturbance. Derrick Derane Jones, a 54 year old Beaumont man, robbed the clerk and pistol whipped her with...
kjas.com
Only minor injuries in Kirbyville auto crash
Fortunately, only minor injuries resulted from a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 10:00 on Friday morning at a major intersection in Kirbyville. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 96 and Farm to Market road 263 when it was reported that a small station wagon and a pick up truck had collided.
fox4beaumont.com
Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire
PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
No injuries reported, investigation underway after fire destroys trailer in Little Cypress
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — First responders in Orange County are investigating after a fire destroyed a trailer in Little Cypress. It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of Highway 87. Firefighters from Orange County ESD 3 responded to a call about a structure fire in the Little Cypress area.
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
fox4beaumont.com
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
KFDM-TV
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest murder suspect accusing of stabbing man during argument
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested a man on murder charges following a stabbing death. Investigators identify the suspect as Brien Cassimere, 38, of Beaumont. Judge Raquel West set bond at $750,000. The victim is Jeremy Fuselier, 41. He was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where...
Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot in the south side of Beaumont Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Nolan Street. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News one of the two people shot is in critical condition. The...
Woman, 19, shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday in the Crosby area. She has been identified as Marissa Dikeman, 19. The man charged in connection to the shooting, Cayman Wilson, 17, was her coworker. He has been charged with manslaughter. The shooting happened just before...
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better
BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
KFDM-TV
Search for a Groves city manager underway
GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
KFDM-TV
Viewers sound off on I-10 construction zones in 'What's Driving You Crazy?'
In the latest edition of KFDM's segment "What's Driving You Crazy?" our viewers let us know how they feel about accidents in I-10 construction zones outside of Beaumont.
Comments / 0