Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Atmospheric River Drowns Pleasanton; More To ComeSaumya GargPleasanton, CA
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
NASDAQ
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About TSMC (TSM): Should You Buy?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
NASDAQ
4 Surefire Stocks to Buy in the Next Bear Market
Bear markets may induce pessimism and fear, but they should instead be perceived as great opportunities to accumulate stocks of strong companies for the long haul. Both the Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 index are mired in a bear market as a combination of high inflation and interest rates act as a drag on earnings. You may be surprised to learn that some companies can continue to thrive through bear markets as they have a strong franchise and robust business model.
NASDAQ
Is PDVYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Putnam Diversified Income Y (PDVYX) is a potential starting point. PDVYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. PDVYX finds itself in the Putnam...
NASDAQ
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
NASDAQ
Down -38.69% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 38.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
NASDAQ
Is Consol Energy (CEIX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Consol Energy (CEIX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) was launched on 03/03/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $684.73 million,...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Energy - Equipment and services segment of the equity market? You should consider the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because...
NASDAQ
Lattice (LSCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Investors might want to bet on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
Why Phillips 66 (PSX) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Phillips 66 (PSX), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This oil refiner has seen a nice streak of beating...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? 3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
You probably don't think about how natural gas gets to your house or who owns the bridges and roads you drive over; you just assume that they will be there. And while you probably don't own a gas pipeline, a bridge, or a road, you can own a piece of them with investments in companies like Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). And the best part? They all pay reliable dividends supported by the cash flows from the vital assets they own. They all trade for well under $100 per share, so a $5,000 investment could get you a lot of shares.
NASDAQ
Should Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/13/2020. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $5.62 billion, making it one of...
NASDAQ
Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Deere (DE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Taiwan Semi vs. Intel Stock: Which Is the Better Buy Now?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo look into the growth prospects and risks faced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). From technological advances and market demand to competition and regulatory challenges, these two companies face a range of factors that could affect their growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Will Halliburton (HAL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Halliburton (HAL), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This provider of...
Comments / 0