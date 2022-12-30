ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.

As legislative leaders battle for control, Democrats and Republicans will choose a person to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions and delay Pa.’s election certification

Election experts and advocates say the Pennsylvania legislature should update an outdated 1927 law that was written for an era of machine politics. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Doug Mastriano ‘apparently’ called Mike Pence on the day of the Capitol attack

A newly-released transcript from the January 6 House select committee sheds light on Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s deposition in August. Mastriano, a Republican representing Adams and Franklin counties, didn’t answer questions during the deposition, which was held over video chat. He and his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, left the call after Parlatore asked several questions about committee procedure.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)

A full list of the people leading and staffing the team helping Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro prepare to take office. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay

Pennsylvania’s top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday. An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Top stories of 2022: End of Roe v. Wade puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania

Reproductive rights became a top concern for voters across Pennsylvania after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Suddenly, the idea that Pennsylvania could lose abortion rights became a real possibility: Doug Mastriano, a GOP state senator who supports complete abortion bans, was running for governor and Republicans supportive of restrictions controlled the state House and Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever

When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet. The number of state lawmakers who are Black, Latino...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Suspect in deaths of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho,...
MOSCOW, ID
WITF

Another bus carrying people seeking asylum arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

More than 600 people seeking asylum have now been sent to Philadelphia from Texas after a fifteenth bus arrived Thursday morning at 30th Street Station. Approximately 60 people were on the latest bus, according to a statement from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office, and at least 43 of them were taken to the city’s welcoming facility to receive aid. This follows two buses that arrived Christmas Eve carrying 99 people.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy