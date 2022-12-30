Read full article on original website
Top stories of 2022: How did election conspiracy theorists affect the 2022 midterms?
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the Pennsylvania Department of State issued reminders that vote counting could take days or weeks — due to the number of mail-in ballots submitted. But at his victory party, midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry – who encouraged efforts to baselessly overturn...
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.
As legislative leaders battle for control, Democrats and Republicans will choose a person to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are...
Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law
"To be able to have access to [testing strips] and not be afraid of being charged with drug paraphernalia for having them is a great step forward.”. Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Top stories of 2022: Pa. pushes climate measures forward, meets delays and lawsuits
Pennsylvania took big steps in 2022 to limit greenhouse gas emissions, but the regulations were met with several challenges. The fight over Governor Tom Wolf’s signature climate program still isn’t settled as he prepares to leave office. Pennsylvania’s regulation to let the state join the Regional Greenhouse Gas...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ends term with strong ratings after tumultuous times
Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive...
Top Stories of 2022: How Pa.’s marquee midterm races turned into fights over democracy, abortion and a stroke.
The race for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania drew national attention — with abortion rights and democracy front and center in both contests. The results of those races – as well as down-ballot contests in the state House – have shifted the political landscape in the commonwealth and the nation.
Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions and delay Pa.’s election certification
Election experts and advocates say the Pennsylvania legislature should update an outdated 1927 law that was written for an era of machine politics. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Top stories of 2022: As 988 hotline goes live, Pa. counties brace for increase in calls
The suicide prevention line helps save lives — but counties need steady funding for it to work. Over the summer, call centers across the U.S. switched to a new, three-digit number for people who are having a mental health crisis or thinking about suicide. The new 988 number replaces...
A panel of Pennsylvania judges wary about separation of powers in Larry Krasner impeachment case
The separation of powers, and where legislative authority stops and the court’s begins, were central to arguments Thursday in court over a lawsuit by Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor challenging the state Legislature’s attempt to remove him from office. A four-judge Commonwealth Court panel, split evenly between Democrats and...
The Pennsylvania legislature is getting a major infusion of new blood this January
The nearly 50 new members of the state House will have to navigate a messy power struggle between Democrats and Republicans shortly after they are sworn in. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Doug Mastriano ‘apparently’ called Mike Pence on the day of the Capitol attack
A newly-released transcript from the January 6 House select committee sheds light on Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s deposition in August. Mastriano, a Republican representing Adams and Franklin counties, didn’t answer questions during the deposition, which was held over video chat. He and his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, left the call after Parlatore asked several questions about committee procedure.
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)
A full list of the people leading and staffing the team helping Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro prepare to take office. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up...
Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay
Pennsylvania’s top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday. An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm...
Top stories of 2022: End of Roe v. Wade puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania
Reproductive rights became a top concern for voters across Pennsylvania after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Suddenly, the idea that Pennsylvania could lose abortion rights became a real possibility: Doug Mastriano, a GOP state senator who supports complete abortion bans, was running for governor and Republicans supportive of restrictions controlled the state House and Senate.
Pennsylvania, other states banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation
State governments emerging from the coronavirus pandemic built historic cash surpluses as inflation in prices and wages drove up sales and income tax collections. Now many states are reaping another reward: banking millions of dollars off those surpluses as the Federal Reserve fights inflation with higher interest rates. Pennsylvania’s treasury...
On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever
When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet. The number of state lawmakers who are Black, Latino...
Top Stories 2022: Latino voting power and candidate viability a main focus in 2022
With newly reshaped legislative districts across the state, Latinos looked to expand their influence this past year. The new legislative districts aimed to give communities of color better chances to elect state leaders, according to the state commission that oversaw the process. Advocates said some redistricted urban areas, such as...
Suspect in deaths of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho,...
Another bus carrying people seeking asylum arrives in Philadelphia from Texas
More than 600 people seeking asylum have now been sent to Philadelphia from Texas after a fifteenth bus arrived Thursday morning at 30th Street Station. Approximately 60 people were on the latest bus, according to a statement from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office, and at least 43 of them were taken to the city’s welcoming facility to receive aid. This follows two buses that arrived Christmas Eve carrying 99 people.
Abandoned mine pollution long-term cleanup will get money from federal spending bill
Along with the new federal spending bill passed by the Senate on Thursday and by the House Friday afternoon, there’s a provision that allows money to be used for the long-term cleanup of waterways polluted by abandoned coal mines. “We’re just incredibly excited,” said Dana Kuhnline, campaign manager for...
