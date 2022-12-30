Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the CountryGreyson FFlagstaff, AZ
AZFamily
Downed power poles leaves nearly 7,000 APS customers without electricity in Gila County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly 7,000 APS customers are without power Monday morning as a massive winter storm takes hold on much of the High Country and other sections of northern Arizona. According to the Arizona Public Service (APS), approximately 4,000 customers are without power in the town of Pine,...
Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country
PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
KOLD-TV
SR-64 remains closed near Grand Canyon; winter storm caused several freeway closure early Monday
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed: SR 64 is closed between mileposts 242 and 269 near the Grand Canyon. Several...
Sedona Red Rock News
Saving Sedona’s signature oaks from climate and cultural change
Emory oaks are everywhere you look in Sedona. According to the International Oak Society, the Emory oak, which prefers moist environments, “attains its greatest size on the banks of Oak Creek next to giant Quercus arizonica [Arizona white oak].”. Emory oaks are commonly found at Slide Rock State Park...
New Arizona laws for 2023
With a new year comes new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Nearly half of all U.S. states will increase their minimum wages in 2023 including Arizona.
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona
Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
theprescotttimes.com
IT’S TIME FOR CATCH-22 WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR BIG REWARDS
It’s time again for CATCH 22, and we are back as relentless as ever. Since 1997 Yavapai Silent Witness has been featuring some of the most wanted felons in our county and offering rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since then, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing 117 fugitives for which we have paid $57,000 in rewards. This program has helped us find burglars, high-dollar fraud suspects, and very violent offenders over the years.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
theprescotttimes.com
Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
