Sedona, AZ

KTAR News

Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona's high country

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Sedona Red Rock News

Saving Sedona's signature oaks from climate and cultural change

Emory oaks are everywhere you look in Sedona. According to the International Oak Society, the Emory oak, which prefers moist environments, “attains its greatest size on the banks of Oak Creek next to giant Quercus arizonica [Arizona white oak].”. Emory oaks are commonly found at Slide Rock State Park...
SEDONA, AZ
Arizona Weather Force

Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona

Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

IT'S TIME FOR CATCH-22 WITH OPPORTUNITIES FOR BIG REWARDS

It’s time again for CATCH 22, and we are back as relentless as ever. Since 1997 Yavapai Silent Witness has been featuring some of the most wanted felons in our county and offering rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since then, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing 117 fugitives for which we have paid $57,000 in rewards. This program has helped us find burglars, high-dollar fraud suspects, and very violent offenders over the years.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

