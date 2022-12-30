ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ncataggies.com

Aggies Improve to 2-0 In CAA Play With Win Over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – North Carolina A&T women's basketball defeated its second consecutive team ranked in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll top-5 after a 66-58 victory against College of Charleston Sunday in TD Arena on Sunday. "I'm proud of the young ladies on this team," said N.C. A&T coach...
CHARLESTON, SC
ncataggies.com

Aggies Ring in the New Year in Charleston Sunday

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (7-5, 1-0 CAA) vs. College of Charleston (6-5, 1-0 CAA) LOCATION Charleston, S.C. STREAM: Sunday's contest will be streamed live on FloHoops starting at 2 p.m. North Carolina A&T Aggies Storylines. Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season and is the school's all-time...
CHARLESTON, SC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: High-flying recruit talks 'dream school'

On Jan. 11, Combine Academy (N.C.) junior Rakease Passmore will be in Durham for an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program when the Blue Devils host Pitt in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star has not reported an offer from head coach Jon Scheyer, there seems no doubt he'd like one.
DURHAM, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Beats Elon, Wins First-Ever CAA Conference Game

EAST GREENSBORO – What an excellent beginning to a new era in conference affiliation for the North Carolina A&T women's basketball team Friday night. The Aggies overcame a slow start to earn their first-ever Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) win, 67-50, over the Elon Phoenix at Corbett Sports Center. In...
ELON, NC
WSLS

No. 7 Virginia Tech holds on to beat No. 13 North Carolina 68-65

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what was another epic battle on the hardwoods, the seventh ranked Virginia Tech women defeated No. 13 North Carolina 68-65. It was a back and forth game with the Hokies finding success from beyond the arc, shooting 12-of-31. Six of those triples came from Georgia Amoore who scored a game-high 24 points. She had three other teammates that scored in double figures including Cayla King (12), Elizabeth Kitley (13) and D’Asia Gregg (11). Gregg finished with her second career double-double after hauling in 10 rebounds. She made two crucial plays that helped the Hokies earn the win--a go-ahead three pointer and on defense a tipped pass to end the game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
ncataggies.com

Aggies, Pride to Play New Year's Eve CAA Contest In NY

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (5-9, 0-1 CAA) vs. Hofstra (8-6, 1-0 CAA) LOCATION Hempstead, NY/Mack Sports Complex (5,023) RADIO: Brian Holloway will bring the live action from Hempstead, NY on 1400 AM and 96.3 FM. You can hear him online at tobaccoroadsportsradio.com. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES. The Aggies...
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

Elliott Buzzer-Beater Leads Men's Basketball to First-Ever CAA Win

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The North Carolina A&T Aggies men's basketball team spent their previous two games trying to overcome large second-half deficits, coming close to doing so, before losing both games. However, most of that scenario changed Saturday afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex against the Hofstra Pride.
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

19-year old missing out of Winston-Salem located

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they have located a woman previously reported missing. Click the video player above to watch more headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say officers located Heather Helper early Monday morning in good health. She was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, NC

