BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what was another epic battle on the hardwoods, the seventh ranked Virginia Tech women defeated No. 13 North Carolina 68-65. It was a back and forth game with the Hokies finding success from beyond the arc, shooting 12-of-31. Six of those triples came from Georgia Amoore who scored a game-high 24 points. She had three other teammates that scored in double figures including Cayla King (12), Elizabeth Kitley (13) and D’Asia Gregg (11). Gregg finished with her second career double-double after hauling in 10 rebounds. She made two crucial plays that helped the Hokies earn the win--a go-ahead three pointer and on defense a tipped pass to end the game.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO