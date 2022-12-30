This author is a complete moron. The Browns set themselves back at least 10 years picking this bum. They are severely compromised financially.
as the writer of the article said" there is every reason to believe . ." Just his opinion. Doesn't mean it will happen. No longer a Brown's fan. In the meantime, I wish Good luck to Baker, where ever he ends up.
Don't care why you think Watson was a good deal for Cleveland. On paper it may have been good but it's the drama and situation that came with him. There are those fans that only think of wins then there are those that want wins and person they can respect. That person is nit Watson. His reputation came with him and it's not a good one. I wish them a better 2023 season, but still don't see a super bowl in near future.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
Comments / 18