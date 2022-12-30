Read full article on original website
Oil could surge nearly 50% when China completely reopens after ending zero-COVID policy, energy expert Dan Yergin says
Brent crude oil could rise to $121 a barrel when China fully reopens its economy, Dan Yergin said. Brent crude trading at that level would mark a 48% rise from Wednesday's price at around $81 a barrel. A "real recession" could push Brent down to $70 a barrel, Yergin said.
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
From steep interest-rate cuts to oil crashing as low as $40 a barrel, here are 8 surprise scenarios that could shock markets in 2023
Bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000 in one shock scenario, according to Standard Chartered.
Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits decline
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with COVID-19 infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation.
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
Storm Cuts U.S. Oil, Gas, Power Output, Sending Prices Higher
(Reuters) -Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices as people prepared for holiday celebrations. Winter Storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States, with cold...
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas markets ended 2022 with strong gains on Friday after a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war stoked prices, and tighter supplies expected in 2023 could fuel more gains.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
South Korea December factory activity weakens on demand slump, trucker strike
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s factory activity shrank for a sixth consecutive month in December, a business survey showed on Monday, as the global economic downturn and a local truckers’ strike led to the worst slump in demand in 2-1/2 years.
Asian Shares Mixed On First Trading Day Of 2023
(RTTNews) - Asian stocks were mixed in thin trade on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. Seoul stocks closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 due to institutional selling. Weak economic data also weighed, with the country reporting its first annual deficit since the global financial crisis in December on high energy prices. The Kospi average closed 0.48 percent lower at 2,225.67 after a choppy session.
Billionaire Says South African Grid Too Weak for Green Energy
South Africa needs to upgrade its coal-fired power plants rather than focus on renewable energy, according to a sanctioned Russian billionaire who made his fortune in part from generating electricity using the fuel. “The priority for the country should be first to fix and modernize the existing fleet of power...
Oil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post their second straight annual gains, albeit modest, in a stormy year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine war, a strong dollar and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer China. Brent crude...
Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Friday and was on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China. Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a...
Labor market mystery: Why higher-income workers are hurting the most
Wall Street and Silicon Valley have been slammed by the Fed's inflation fight.
Marathon Oil Completes $3B Eagle Ford Assets Purchase
Marathon Oil has completed the $3 billion acquisition of Eagle Ford assets from Ensign Natural Resources. — Marathon Oil Corporation has closed the purchase of the Eagle Ford assets from Ensign Natural Resources valued at $3 billion. The acquisition was closed soon after it was unveiled at the start of November 2022.
War against Ukraine has left Russia isolated and struggling — with more tumult ahead
Russia will end 2022 in a weaker global standing than when the year began. Its struggles in Ukraine surprised the Kremlin, and the global punishments are starting to hamper the Russian economy.
Rates, growth and China: what will cause economic headwinds in 2023
A safe prediction to make for 2023 – or any year – is that many forecasts will be wrong, not least in the world of economics and financial markets. As Daniel Kahneman, a Nobel-winning economist notes in his book, Thinking, Fast and Slow, “[everything] makes sense in hindsight … The illusion that what we understand the past fosters overconfidence in our ability to predict the future.”
