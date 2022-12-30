Read full article on original website
Related
Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI
DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Irish factory activity contracted for the second straight month in December, and at the same pace as November, after another sharp decline in new orders countered a slightly slower deterioration in output, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher 2023
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Tuesday from their highest levels in a month on a stronger dollar and after the head of the International Monetary Fund warned of a tougher 2023 as major economies experience weakening activity.
China Dec factory activity extends declines on COVID infections - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.
