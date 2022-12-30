Read full article on original website
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant
Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
Foley residents start new year without a home after fire
A house fire just before noon Monday has left as many as half a dozen people without a place to live.
VIDEO: Man gets attacked by shark on New Year’s Day 70 miles off Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a New Year’s Day to remember for Chad Patti, after being attacked by a Mako shark while spear fishing 70 miles off Pensacola Beach. He was uninjured. Patti has been deep sea fishing for the past three years and said he has seen two other sharks while diving, but […]
ktalnews.com
Search for oil rig workers, pilot continues after crashed helicopter located in Gulf of Mexico
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/WGNO) — Less than a week after four men were killed in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico, family members confirm the aircraft has been located. According to ABC affiliate WLOX in Biloxi, three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform.
thebamabuzz.com
Fairhope diner named Alabama’s best by mashed based on Food Network’s Guy Fieri favorites
Fairhope-based restaurant Sunset Pointe received national recognition this week when the popular online foodie publication mashed named this restaurant one of America’s best diners. Based on 40 seasons and 1,250 restaurants reviewed on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, mashed named their favorite diners from each state. So let’s...
thebamabuzz.com
List of Alabama NYE 2022 “drops”: including a Moonpie, squirrel, sausage, marlin, vinyl record + more
Move over Times Square Ball Drop—in Alabama we’ve got all kinds of New Year’s Eve “drops” ranging from a Moonpie to a squirrel. Since New Year’s Eve 2008, Mobile has been dropping a 12-foot-tall electronic MoonPie from the 34-story RSA BankTrust. Over 50,000 people regularly attend this pre-Mardi Gras celebration.
Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
Millions approved for work at I-10 interchange where Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s planned
Access to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets is closer to reality with new federal money that will widen an interstate interchange around the upcoming 80,000 square-foot store. Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker praised a new $60 million grant that will go towards widening parts of Interstate 10 and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama
Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
The Daily South
6 Southern Chefs On Why They Love Conecuh Sausage—And You Should, Too
Ask any Alabamian about Conecuh sausage, and they’re bound to tell you their favorite ways to eat it. Grilled, pan-fried, roasted, baked, diced and added to another dish—there’s no wrong way to devour this juicy, smoky sausage, and in fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a single non-vegetarian who doesn’t love it.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — See 3 heritage recipes that took top prizes at Alabama National Fair
Alabama Living again sponsored a cooking competition at the Alabama National Fair, marking the eighth year the magazine has helped judge the annual contest in the fair’s Creative Living Center. The fair, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, draws thousands of visitors from across central Alabama. The recent...
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope prepares for New Year’s Eve celebration
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday may have brought gloomy weather, but New Year’s Eve will bring the boom. “It’s going to be pretty wild and pretty packed,” said William Alexander. Though many are still excited for the last day of 2022, rain or shine. “I am excited...
WTOK-TV
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
