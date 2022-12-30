ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant

Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

6 Southern Chefs On Why They Love Conecuh Sausage—And You Should, Too

Ask any Alabamian about Conecuh sausage, and they’re bound to tell you their favorite ways to eat it. Grilled, pan-fried, roasted, baked, diced and added to another dish—there’s no wrong way to devour this juicy, smoky sausage, and in fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a single non-vegetarian who doesn’t love it.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope prepares for New Year’s Eve celebration

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday may have brought gloomy weather, but New Year’s Eve will bring the boom. “It’s going to be pretty wild and pretty packed,” said William Alexander. Though many are still excited for the last day of 2022, rain or shine. “I am excited...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL

