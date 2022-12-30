ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Freeman announces its first baby of 2023

JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System recently announced its first baby of the new year, Dustin J. Doctors say Dustin was born at 11:19 am Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Freeman West campus. He weighed 8 pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches in length. His parents, Laura...
JOPLIN, MO
facilitymanagement.com

Insulfoam Rebuilds Hospital Roof

A Missouri hospital rebuilds stronger after a force five tornado largely destroyed most of the St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Joplin. By using Insulfoam 15” Tapered EPS as part of the roof system on the new hospital (now known as Mercy Hospital Joplin), the resulting structure is 30% stronger than the requirements for the old hospital.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Witnessing the Schifferdecker & Zelleken houses’ restoration

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two historical pieces of Joplin open up to the community, despite still being under construction. “What we want to do is to tell the story of these two families,” said Brad Belk, Director of Joplin Historical Neighborhoods, Inc. Around 50 people showed up to tour...
JOPLIN, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Wildcat Glades join MO State Parks First Day Hike 2023

JOPLIN, Mo. — The new year is now hours away and some fans of the great outdoors want you to consider spending that day with mother nature. It’s a program called, “First Day Hike” which is exactly what it sounds like — a walk outside on the first day of the year.
JOPLIN, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Accused Of DWI Crash Released On Bond

The 51 year old Linn Creek man accused of multiple counts of driving while intoxicated for a fatal crash a week ago is free for now on $150,000 bond which was posted on Thursday. But his 34 year old son is being held on NO bond pending a court appearance...
LINN CREEK, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Miami, Okla. man dies in crash along Missouri to Kansas state line

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, reports of a man at the Downstream Q Store, 4777 Downstream Blvd, conveyed he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash during the night. He could not identify where the crash occurred. Authorities from various agencies responded to...
MIAMI, OK
KAKE TV

Man killed when car hits tree in southeast Kansas

GALENA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree in southeast Kansas. The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on SE Bagdad Road south of Galena in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Asthy Zarred was driving a Chevy HHR westbound at the time of the crash.
GALENA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

NYE at Downstream Casino Resort

QUAPAW, Okla. — A local casino is providing the space, yet again this year, for people to ring in the new year. “Downstream Casino Resort” has been prepping for the past several days for New Year’s Eve, and they’re anticipating a big crowd tonight. Representatives say...
QUAPAW, OK

