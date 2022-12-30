Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Freeman announces its first baby of 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System recently announced its first baby of the new year, Dustin J. Doctors say Dustin was born at 11:19 am Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Freeman West campus. He weighed 8 pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches in length. His parents, Laura...
facilitymanagement.com
Insulfoam Rebuilds Hospital Roof
A Missouri hospital rebuilds stronger after a force five tornado largely destroyed most of the St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Joplin. By using Insulfoam 15” Tapered EPS as part of the roof system on the new hospital (now known as Mercy Hospital Joplin), the resulting structure is 30% stronger than the requirements for the old hospital.
fourstateshomepage.com
Witnessing the Schifferdecker & Zelleken houses’ restoration
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two historical pieces of Joplin open up to the community, despite still being under construction. “What we want to do is to tell the story of these two families,” said Brad Belk, Director of Joplin Historical Neighborhoods, Inc. Around 50 people showed up to tour...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Wildcat Glades join MO State Parks First Day Hike 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — The new year is now hours away and some fans of the great outdoors want you to consider spending that day with mother nature. It’s a program called, “First Day Hike” which is exactly what it sounds like — a walk outside on the first day of the year.
KRMS Radio
Man Accused Of DWI Crash Released On Bond
The 51 year old Linn Creek man accused of multiple counts of driving while intoxicated for a fatal crash a week ago is free for now on $150,000 bond which was posted on Thursday. But his 34 year old son is being held on NO bond pending a court appearance...
921news.com
Home Invasion in Vernon County Leads to Arrest of El Dorado Man
An El Dorado resident is in custody after an armed robbery took place west of Nevada. last week. According to officials with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies. responded to a 911 call of a home intruder with a gun on December 21. The suspect stole. items from the...
koamnewsnow.com
Miami, Okla. man dies in crash along Missouri to Kansas state line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, reports of a man at the Downstream Q Store, 4777 Downstream Blvd, conveyed he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash during the night. He could not identify where the crash occurred. Authorities from various agencies responded to...
KAKE TV
Man killed when car hits tree in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree in southeast Kansas. The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on SE Bagdad Road south of Galena in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Asthy Zarred was driving a Chevy HHR westbound at the time of the crash.
fourstateshomepage.com
NYE at Downstream Casino Resort
QUAPAW, Okla. — A local casino is providing the space, yet again this year, for people to ring in the new year. “Downstream Casino Resort” has been prepping for the past several days for New Year’s Eve, and they’re anticipating a big crowd tonight. Representatives say...
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
