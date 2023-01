ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Basketball Club (ABC) brought in the new year with a basketball camp on Monday. Sixty-plus campers made it to the ABC facility to learn skills, have fun, and even learn from an NBA coaching veteran. Former Albuquerque Academy stand-out, and Charlotte Hornets Head Coach, James Borrego spoke to the campers […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 25 MINUTES AGO