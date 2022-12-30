Read full article on original website
Alert Issued For Missing Stamford Man After SUV Found Unoccupied On I-95
Police issued an alert about a missing Stamford man who hasn't been seen in days. Errol Whyte, age 63, was last seen leaving Bridgeport at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, the Stamford Police Department reported. On Friday, Dec. 30, Whyte's 2002 Ford Explorer was found unoccupied on I-95 southbound...
Woman fatally strikes utility pole on Farmington Ave. in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman fatally struck a utility pole on Farmington Avenue early Monday morning, according to Bristol police. Officers said the crash took place around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of the roadway. The 57-year-old woman struck the utility pole after her car left the road. Farmington Avenue was shut down […]
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
Rt. 67 reopens in Seymour, boil water advisory in effect due to water main break
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 67 reopened on Monday morning in Seymour after a water main break caused it to close on Sunday, according to the Seymour Police Department. The town learned about the break at about 12:30 p.m., according to the city. The break was in the area of Day Street and Washington Avenue. […]
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Hits Tree Head-On in Stamford
One person has died and another person is injured after the vehicle they were in hit a tree head-on in Stamford on New Year's Day. Investigators said a 31-year-old Stamford resident was traveling southbound on Greenwich Avenue around 6:09 a.m. when the vehicle crossed over to the northbound side of the road, mounted the sidewalk and hit a tree head-on.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car
#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
westportjournal.com
New year, same blue-wrapped eyesore at Old Mill Beach
WESTPORT — When the town and the owners of 233 Hillspoint Road settled a lawsuit over unpermitted construction elements six months ago, there was hope the years-long saga over the highly visible beachside property might finally be over. But since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the settlement in...
Firearm In Cab Of Tractor-Trailer Driver From Fairfield County Discharges In Fire
A tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut is facing weapons offenses after his loaded handgun began discharging when his vehicle went up in flames, authorities said.The tractor-trailer overturned in New Jersey on Route 78 in westbound lanes near in Bedminster around 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and t…
Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In CT: Police
A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Midd…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car crash in Putnam County
TOWN OF KENT – A 65-year-old Cortlandt Manor man was killed when his car ran off Route 301 in the area of the Canopus Lake boat launch in Putnam Valley and crashed down a steep embankment. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville identified the victim of the 3 p.m. accident...
Construction To Back Up Traffic For Weeks In Business District In Westchester
A construction project is expected to cause delays for over two months in a busy business district in Westchester County. Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, a gas main replacement project will begin in the Rye Central Business District, which will include Purchase Street between Purdy and Locus…
23-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In Front Of Riverhead Auto Dealership
A 23-year-old was killed after being struck by a pickup truck outside an auto dealership on Long Island. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Riverhead, in front of the Apple Honda Dealership at 1375 Old Country Road. First-arriving Riverhead PD patrol units located a man struck...
Eyewitness News
Officials: NYE crash leaves 1 dead in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A deadly New Years Eve package shut down Rt. 69 in Woodbridge overnight. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family...
NBC Connecticut
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up
The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
westportjournal.com
Fox in a fix freed with a boost from human rescuers
WESTPORT — A red fox that tumbled into a deep window well at a local construction site Friday was freed with a boost from human rescuers. For the second time in less than a week the town’s animal control staff, assisted by firefighters, answered the call to help a wild animal in distress, according to Wildlife in Crisis, a Weston-based rescue organization.
Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway
A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Route 15 in Hamden on New Year's Day, state police said. Troopers were called to Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 for a report of gunshot wound victims inside a vehicle, according to state police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck
RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
State police: Driver caught going almost 155 mph in Torrington construction zone
They say a Toyota Camry was speeding through a construction zone on Route 8.
