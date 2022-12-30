ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest

In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record

The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
TEXAS STATE
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic

Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Metal Legends Make Rob Halford’s Best Band List

When you're fans love you that's great. When your peers love you that's really great but when the Metal God recognizes you - that's the ultimate compliment. Rob Halford has been the voice of one of heavy metals most iconic bands, Judas Priest, since 1973. He's also fronted 3 solo bands ... Fight, Two and Halford ... as well as doing numerous guest appearances with other bands and he's dabbled in acting.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans celebrate New Year’s Eve at Lake Palestine

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Great weather and pristine views at Lake Palestine made this New Year’s Eve special for some East Texans. The Wranglers band played classic rock and country from 6 to 10 p.m. Professional fireworks were scheduled at the point pier for 10 p.m. “One thing tonight we are really trying to […]
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
TEXAS STATE
