Out on a Limb: Ancestors were less likely to live in cities

Eighty percent of the population of the United States now lives in urban areas, the Bureau of the Census reported recently.

What’s more, for the past 16 years, more than half the population of the entire world is now listed as living in urban areas, various organizations report.

What does this mean for the genealogist?

Simply this: As you go further back in time in search of your ancestors, it can become increasingly difficult to pin those ancestors down to a categorically definable community with a name that you can look up for additional information.

Even if you can find the names of your ancestors and can put them on a tree, where exactly did they live, and where should you search for relatives and extended family? Modern American genealogists are accustomed to thinking in terms of cities and other urban communities, an approach that does not always hold up in centuries past.

If you are researching ancestors here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the solution is near at hand. Our research libraries have lots of history books explaining the founding, growth and development of our counties and their communities. They will tell you all about land holding and the development of broad areas into cities, boroughs and townships with names.

But, what to do when you are researching ancestors from other nations and continents?

This is where the study of history comes in. Whether you are looking for your ancestors in Poland, West Africa, Syria, England or Asia, you need historical background in the old ancestral homeland. Get to work on the study of maps, place names, borders, invasions, secessions, political treaties, land grants and rulers.

Visit your local libraries. Join your regional historical and genealogical groups. See what they have that can help you.

Need something more specialized? Go online and search. I’ve found history books ranging from medieval Belgium to 19th -century Canada that have helped me pin down my ancestors to specific places that I didn’t even know existed. There are many books devoted to ethnicities and regions of the world that could be of help to genealogists seeking place names when all they have to work with is a general or rural area.

“Family Tree Magazine,” which comes out six times a year, regularly publishes comprehensive guides to researching countries and regions of the world, as well as American states. Cyndi’s List, which has been online seemingly forever, is always worth a look for highly specialized geography. The bottom line is that you need to know place names – where they are and when they developed.

Remember also that you will often be confronted by those names in foreign languages, and the spellings can vary depending on the translator. Keep reconciling your findings.

The annual RootsTech offers help. I’ll be writing more about it as opening day nears. History is the best way to make progress in determining where an ancestor lived, or whether the name you’ve just found is the same person you’ve already got on your tree. Stick to it and you can make 2023 your best year yet.

Library reopening: With the new year, your favorite local research libraries and organizations will be resuming work. However, they are likely to continue their pandemic-related reduced days and hours (and perhaps members-only policies) for the time being. Keep checking their websites and Facebook pages for reopening and schedules.

As always, consider volunteering. You could be the difference in helping them to increase their hours and to assist more genealogists like you.

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected]