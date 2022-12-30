ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Still Pays For Development On Federal Property

Oregon Still Pays: That is not equivalent to the arrangement between Oregon and its federally-owned forest areas. It’s fairly comparable. 60% of Oregon’s forested areas are under the management of federal foresters. Numerous millions of acres require landscaping work. And Oregon is spending millions on the project with the federal government.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon's new paid leave program: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's paid family and medical leave program began collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury,...
OREGON STATE
gamblingnews.com

Oregon to Take Closer Look at Expanding Gambling in 2023

But whether this power is exercised to the ultimate benefit of the gambling industry and consumers remains to be seen. The committee’s breadth of operation is ambitious, with its members unabashedly describing it as the “first top-to-bottom look” at the state’s gambling laws in more than two decades.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Every Conversation is Important! New State Program for Deaf-blind in Oregon

State Program for Deaf-blind: Beginning on January 2, Bridges Oregon will be in charge of managing Oregon’s Communication Facilitator services, a brand-new initiative that gives DeafBlind Oregonians who use tactile or close-vision methods to communicate in American Sign Language access to make and receive video to video and Video Relay Service calls.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Drunk Driving Affects The Environment In Oregon

Drunk Driving Affects The Environment: Drunk driving is the leading cause of fatality on American roads. Every 51 minutes, a drunk driver kills or injures someone. In 2019, 2,336 substance-related collisions killed 318 and injured 334 in Oregon. From 2018-2019, substance-involved deaths climbed by 1%. For the first time since 2014, drug-only fatalities declined by 17%, alcohol-only fatalities increased by 5%, and fatalities involving both reduced by 9%.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care

Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year

The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Is Home To The Flexible Rubber Boa

Rubber Boa: Boas are not the first snakes that spring to mind when you think about Oregon, but you may find them in places like meadows, deserts, and rocky terrain. Rubber boas can tolerate a wider range of temperatures than many other reptiles. Because of their ectothermic nature, they must find additional ways to maintain a constant internal temperature. However, some have been observed surviving at temperatures as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit by increasing the temperature of their heads.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Community Colleges Support Their Students With Funding From The State

Oregon Community Colleges: Benefits from a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package are starting to trickle down to Oregon’s community college students. Future Ready Oregon, the state’s $200 million investment in job training and education, has allowed universities to begin providing free and reduced-price courses, support for student needs, and increased programming.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What to do about clover and more top Oregon gardening questions of 2022

Oregon gardeners look to the experts at Oregon State University Extension Service and Master Gardeners for answers to their questions about topics ranging from growing tomatoes to replacing their turf lawns to weed and composting. In 2022, the questions below were the 10 most read gardening questions Kym Pokorny shared with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s readers. Follow the links in each question to find the full answers.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Largest Power Companies, According To A Survey, Fall Short Of Climate Goals

Oregon Largest Power Companies: Its most recent Dirty Truth study graded 77 of the largest electric companies in the United States, including PGE, Idaho Power, and PacifiCorp (the parent company of Pacific Power, which serves Oregon and California). Only one of Oregon’s three largest electrical providers was found to be on pace to reach the Biden administration’s target of generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% by 2035.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

If You Plan to Celebrate the New Year with Fireworks, Know the Law

NORTHEAST OREGON – As we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2022, many people choose to use fireworks as part of their celebrations. However, it is important to note that in Oregon there are laws related to fireworks that need to be adhered to. You can find more information on fireworks from the Orgon State Fire Marshal website, https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Fireworks.aspx.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s paid leave program now in effect

Only about a dozen states have passed a paid leave program that guarantees workers can take time off for personal or family medical reasons. As of Sunday, Oregon’s program has now begun. Companies and workers are starting to contribute the money to pay for the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September of this year. Employees can take three different kinds of leave: medical leave, family leave or safe leave. Medical covers the individual; family leave is for caring for children or loved ones; and safe leave provides for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking to take paid time off. Karen Humelbaugh is the director of Paid Leave Oregon in the state’s employment department and joins us to explain the details of the program.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)

Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy