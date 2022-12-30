Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Still Pays For Development On Federal Property
Oregon Still Pays: That is not equivalent to the arrangement between Oregon and its federally-owned forest areas. It’s fairly comparable. 60% of Oregon’s forested areas are under the management of federal foresters. Numerous millions of acres require landscaping work. And Oregon is spending millions on the project with the federal government.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
Oregon's new paid leave program: What you need to know
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's paid family and medical leave program began collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury,...
gamblingnews.com
Oregon to Take Closer Look at Expanding Gambling in 2023
But whether this power is exercised to the ultimate benefit of the gambling industry and consumers remains to be seen. The committee’s breadth of operation is ambitious, with its members unabashedly describing it as the “first top-to-bottom look” at the state’s gambling laws in more than two decades.
focushillsboro.com
Every Conversation is Important! New State Program for Deaf-blind in Oregon
State Program for Deaf-blind: Beginning on January 2, Bridges Oregon will be in charge of managing Oregon’s Communication Facilitator services, a brand-new initiative that gives DeafBlind Oregonians who use tactile or close-vision methods to communicate in American Sign Language access to make and receive video to video and Video Relay Service calls.
focushillsboro.com
Lively Is Chosen To Serve As The Next Gambling Regulation Committee Chair In Oregon
Gambling Regulation Committee Chair: A new committee in the Oregon House will have its proceedings presided over by a state legislator from Springfield. Lively Is Chosen To Serve As The Next Gambling Regulation Committee Chair In Oregon. During the parliamentary session that will begin in January 2023, Democrat John Lively...
focushillsboro.com
Drunk Driving Affects The Environment In Oregon
Drunk Driving Affects The Environment: Drunk driving is the leading cause of fatality on American roads. Every 51 minutes, a drunk driver kills or injures someone. In 2019, 2,336 substance-related collisions killed 318 and injured 334 in Oregon. From 2018-2019, substance-involved deaths climbed by 1%. For the first time since 2014, drug-only fatalities declined by 17%, alcohol-only fatalities increased by 5%, and fatalities involving both reduced by 9%.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley Measure Prohibiting Hedge Fund Investors From Participating In The Housing Market
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley: Following Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s introduction of the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, state and local leaders in Oregon have enthusiastically responded in support of his bill. “The housing in our neighborhoods should be homes for people, not profit...
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year
The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Is Home To The Flexible Rubber Boa
Rubber Boa: Boas are not the first snakes that spring to mind when you think about Oregon, but you may find them in places like meadows, deserts, and rocky terrain. Rubber boas can tolerate a wider range of temperatures than many other reptiles. Because of their ectothermic nature, they must find additional ways to maintain a constant internal temperature. However, some have been observed surviving at temperatures as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit by increasing the temperature of their heads.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Community Colleges Support Their Students With Funding From The State
Oregon Community Colleges: Benefits from a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package are starting to trickle down to Oregon’s community college students. Future Ready Oregon, the state’s $200 million investment in job training and education, has allowed universities to begin providing free and reduced-price courses, support for student needs, and increased programming.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
What to do about clover and more top Oregon gardening questions of 2022
Oregon gardeners look to the experts at Oregon State University Extension Service and Master Gardeners for answers to their questions about topics ranging from growing tomatoes to replacing their turf lawns to weed and composting. In 2022, the questions below were the 10 most read gardening questions Kym Pokorny shared with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s readers. Follow the links in each question to find the full answers.
focushillsboro.com
The Oregon Governor Released Nearly 7,000 People Who Owe More Than $1.8 Million in Court Fines
Oregon Governor Released: Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order that waived unpaid court fees and made it possible for drivers whose licences had been suspended due to debt to get them back. The licence suspension fees for drivers whose court appearances were missed are also waived.
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Largest Power Companies, According To A Survey, Fall Short Of Climate Goals
Oregon Largest Power Companies: Its most recent Dirty Truth study graded 77 of the largest electric companies in the United States, including PGE, Idaho Power, and PacifiCorp (the parent company of Pacific Power, which serves Oregon and California). Only one of Oregon’s three largest electrical providers was found to be on pace to reach the Biden administration’s target of generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% by 2035.
elkhornmediagroup.com
If You Plan to Celebrate the New Year with Fireworks, Know the Law
NORTHEAST OREGON – As we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2022, many people choose to use fireworks as part of their celebrations. However, it is important to note that in Oregon there are laws related to fireworks that need to be adhered to. You can find more information on fireworks from the Orgon State Fire Marshal website, https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Fireworks.aspx.
opb.org
Oregon’s paid leave program now in effect
Only about a dozen states have passed a paid leave program that guarantees workers can take time off for personal or family medical reasons. As of Sunday, Oregon’s program has now begun. Companies and workers are starting to contribute the money to pay for the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September of this year. Employees can take three different kinds of leave: medical leave, family leave or safe leave. Medical covers the individual; family leave is for caring for children or loved ones; and safe leave provides for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking to take paid time off. Karen Humelbaugh is the director of Paid Leave Oregon in the state’s employment department and joins us to explain the details of the program.
Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
