It’s utterly disgusting that they are now able to charge us more, because they failed to invest in wildfire safety with decades of profit, stock buybacks, and dividend payments to shareholders. Once again, corporate America is ensured success at the expense of us regular people. I encourage EVERYONE to call your senators and representative, whether you like them or not, and tell them this practice must be stopped!! They’ve had years of data and several multimillion dollar settlements that have been telling them the power lines are dangerous in forested areas in the summer. They’ve also had the ability to bury them with their profits, but here we are…paying to bury them with a 7 percent rate increase. So- inflation 7.1 %. rent increases of over 10%, utility increases of 15%, and STAGNANT wages!
It is fuel cost increases and government manipulation. Natural gas has been choked off by Biden and coal fired plants shut down before solar and wind power is capable of taking over. This cost increase was completely avoidable. Our government wants you to spend more money to live so that they can help you later on. It's a game they are playing. Did you get your Made in China solar panels yet?
Comments / 8