Oregon State

Iwillpooponurbed2
4d ago

It’s utterly disgusting that they are now able to charge us more, because they failed to invest in wildfire safety with decades of profit, stock buybacks, and dividend payments to shareholders. Once again, corporate America is ensured success at the expense of us regular people. I encourage EVERYONE to call your senators and representative, whether you like them or not, and tell them this practice must be stopped!! They’ve had years of data and several multimillion dollar settlements that have been telling them the power lines are dangerous in forested areas in the summer. They’ve also had the ability to bury them with their profits, but here we are…paying to bury them with a 7 percent rate increase. So- inflation 7.1 %. rent increases of over 10%, utility increases of 15%, and STAGNANT wages!

B I L L
3d ago

It is fuel cost increases and government manipulation. Natural gas has been choked off by Biden and coal fired plants shut down before solar and wind power is capable of taking over. This cost increase was completely avoidable. Our government wants you to spend more money to live so that they can help you later on. It's a game they are playing. Did you get your Made in China solar panels yet?

Related
KGW

Oregon electric utilities raise rates to cover higher electricity costs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Turning on the lights or charging your phone is going to cost a little more for Oregonians this year. The Oregon Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved rate increases for the state’s two largest electric utilities. The new prices for customers of Portland General Electric and Pacific Power went into effect Jan. 1.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Largest Power Companies, According To A Survey, Fall Short Of Climate Goals

Oregon Largest Power Companies: Its most recent Dirty Truth study graded 77 of the largest electric companies in the United States, including PGE, Idaho Power, and PacifiCorp (the parent company of Pacific Power, which serves Oregon and California). Only one of Oregon’s three largest electrical providers was found to be on pace to reach the Biden administration’s target of generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% by 2035.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Still Pays For Development On Federal Property

Oregon Still Pays: That is not equivalent to the arrangement between Oregon and its federally-owned forest areas. It’s fairly comparable. 60% of Oregon’s forested areas are under the management of federal foresters. Numerous millions of acres require landscaping work. And Oregon is spending millions on the project with the federal government.
OREGON STATE
Yahoo Sports

Most Oregonians to see significant increase in electric rates in 2023

Electric rates for most of Oregon will increase significantly in the new year. Residential customers of PGE will see a 7% increase starting Jan. 1. For the typical customer who uses 780 kilowatt hours, that will be an increase to $122.60 per month from $114.54, according to the Oregon Public Utilities Commission.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Pacific Power will slowly increase rates throughout 2023

OREGON — Pacific Power is raising its rates for all customers in a gradual method throughout 2023. News10’s Malik Patterson reached out to Pacific Power in search of why and was provided a statement with the fiscal breakdown. Beginning on January 1, 2023, all Pacific Power customers will...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

SW Oregon Stock Prices Had a Disastrous Year

Oregon Stock Prices: Last year, several of the most well-known companies in Oregon and southwest Washington saw their stock values plummet, with most local equities falling far more precipitously than the overall markets. The region’s new firms were worst hit by the sharp reductions, particularly those who profited from the meme stock craze that preceded the epidemic and those that had a cutting-edge plan to go public in 2021 by combining with investment funds.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon's new paid leave program: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's paid family and medical leave program began collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury,...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Every Conversation is Important! New State Program for Deaf-blind in Oregon

State Program for Deaf-blind: Beginning on January 2, Bridges Oregon will be in charge of managing Oregon’s Communication Facilitator services, a brand-new initiative that gives DeafBlind Oregonians who use tactile or close-vision methods to communicate in American Sign Language access to make and receive video to video and Video Relay Service calls.
OREGON STATE
City Observatory

Flat Earth Sophistry

The science of induced travel is well proven, but state DOTs are in utter denial. Widening freeways not only fails to reduce congestion, it inevitably results in more vehicle travel and more pollution. The Oregon Department of Transportation has published a technical manual banning the consideration of induced travel in...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe

(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
SEASIDE, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Community Colleges Support Their Students With Funding From The State

Oregon Community Colleges: Benefits from a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package are starting to trickle down to Oregon’s community college students. Future Ready Oregon, the state’s $200 million investment in job training and education, has allowed universities to begin providing free and reduced-price courses, support for student needs, and increased programming.
OREGON STATE
Robbie Newport

What is the Oregon Outback?

For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
OREGON STATE

