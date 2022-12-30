ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Gift of giving

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the gift of giving this holiday season. Neighbors over in Churchville and Riga came together to form the "Buy Nothing" group, collecting and distributing donations to local organizations. A true Bright Spot in their local community.
