focushillsboro.com
Every Conversation is Important! New State Program for Deaf-blind in Oregon
State Program for Deaf-blind: Beginning on January 2, Bridges Oregon will be in charge of managing Oregon’s Communication Facilitator services, a brand-new initiative that gives DeafBlind Oregonians who use tactile or close-vision methods to communicate in American Sign Language access to make and receive video to video and Video Relay Service calls.
focushillsboro.com
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
focushillsboro.com
The Oregon Governor Released Nearly 7,000 People Who Owe More Than $1.8 Million in Court Fines
Oregon Governor Released: Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order that waived unpaid court fees and made it possible for drivers whose licences had been suspended due to debt to get them back. The licence suspension fees for drivers whose court appearances were missed are also waived.
focushillsboro.com
Lively Is Chosen To Serve As The Next Gambling Regulation Committee Chair In Oregon
Gambling Regulation Committee Chair: A new committee in the Oregon House will have its proceedings presided over by a state legislator from Springfield. Lively Is Chosen To Serve As The Next Gambling Regulation Committee Chair In Oregon. During the parliamentary session that will begin in January 2023, Democrat John Lively...
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
yachatsnews.com
Harney County judge faces Tuesday deadline for decision on Oregon’s controversial firearms measure
A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Tuesday, Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley Measure Prohibiting Hedge Fund Investors From Participating In The Housing Market
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley: Following Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s introduction of the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, state and local leaders in Oregon have enthusiastically responded in support of his bill. “The housing in our neighborhoods should be homes for people, not profit...
focushillsboro.com
Hospital Benefit Program Is Launched In Oregon
Hospital Benefit Program: A new study from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) details the state’s efforts to put into effect House Bill 3076, a law passed in 2019 by the Oregon Legislature that mandates reinvestment of a portion of the money made by nonprofit hospitals into the surrounding areas.
KTVZ
New jobs, transfers still bringing many newcomers to Oregon, annual movers’ survey shows
ST. LOUIS (KTVZ) – United Van Lines released the company’s 46th Annual National Movers Study Monday, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas in 2022, accelerated by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement and wanting to be closer to family. According to the results...
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
opb.org
Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students
Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package. Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.
Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year
The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Federal Dollars Make The Competition Fierce As Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub
Oregon Competes: A private business is now attempting to compete with Oregon and Washington’s government-financed Pacific Northwest hydrogen center, as we previously reported. However, it is only the beginning of this tale, and Oregonians may learn much more in 2023. Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub. States are...
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
focushillsboro.com
Peter Courtney, The Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate, Has Announced His Retirement
Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate: Peter Courtney, president of the Texas Senate, has served longer than any other legislator and will soon step down. With the Senate presidency potentially up for grabs in 2023, the 78-year-old Courtney notified colleagues just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday that he would not be running for re-election this year. His office backs his decision up 100%.
OLCC said to do this to prevent overconsumption this NYE
Excessive drinking is reportedly the No. 1 cause of preventable death in Oregon.
Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1
There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 20 new laws coming to Oregon on Jan. 1
There are 20 new laws taking effect in Oregon starting January 1, 2023. “Every year, we hear about the legislature enacting a host of new laws,” said Managing Attorney Bryan Donahue with the Donahue Law firm. “This year, for example, is no different than other years. One of the ones that stands out to me as an attorney practicing literally right across the street from the courthouse is House Bill 4121.”
kptv.com
Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
