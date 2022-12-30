ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Every Conversation is Important! New State Program for Deaf-blind in Oregon

State Program for Deaf-blind: Beginning on January 2, Bridges Oregon will be in charge of managing Oregon’s Communication Facilitator services, a brand-new initiative that gives DeafBlind Oregonians who use tactile or close-vision methods to communicate in American Sign Language access to make and receive video to video and Video Relay Service calls.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Judge In Harney County, Oregon Must Rule On A Disputed Gun Measure By Tuesday

Disputed Gun Measure: On Tuesday, January 3, a judge in Harney County will make a ruling on whether to temporarily halt the implementation of Measure 114. The proposed legislation would close a legal loophole that currently permits weapons to be sold by dealers before a background check clears if the buyer doesn’t provide a social security number.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect

EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care

Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
MEDFORD, OR
focushillsboro.com

Hospital Benefit Program Is Launched In Oregon

Hospital Benefit Program: A new study from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) details the state’s efforts to put into effect House Bill 3076, a law passed in 2019 by the Oregon Legislature that mandates reinvestment of a portion of the money made by nonprofit hospitals into the surrounding areas.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students

Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package. Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year

The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Peter Courtney, The Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate, Has Announced His Retirement

Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate: Peter Courtney, president of the Texas Senate, has served longer than any other legislator and will soon step down. With the Senate presidency potentially up for grabs in 2023, the 78-year-old Courtney notified colleagues just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday that he would not be running for re-election this year. His office backs his decision up 100%.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1

There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 20 new laws coming to Oregon on Jan. 1

There are 20 new laws taking effect in Oregon starting January 1, 2023. “Every year, we hear about the legislature enacting a host of new laws,” said Managing Attorney Bryan Donahue with the Donahue Law firm. “This year, for example, is no different than other years. One of the ones that stands out to me as an attorney practicing literally right across the street from the courthouse is House Bill 4121.”
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
MARION COUNTY, OR

