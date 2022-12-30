Read full article on original website
Brian Campbell
3d ago
If the rent is paid and they are not destroying the place then mediation is unnecessary. Forcing landlords to work with trash tenants will just cause more to sell rentals
Reply
12
Barbara B
3d ago
Thank you rent control! Rents have skyrocketed!! Plus giving people all kinds of money during cOVid & now you expect them to pay? 🙄 We keep rewarding bad behavior! 😡😡
Reply(1)
4
Kelly Bellenbaum
2d ago
Yep just another handout for people who don't want to pay their bills. The state (as in us who work) will support you. They need those votes from people who suck off of the people who actually work.
Reply
2
Related
focushillsboro.com
Drunk Driving Affects The Environment In Oregon
Drunk Driving Affects The Environment: Drunk driving is the leading cause of fatality on American roads. Every 51 minutes, a drunk driver kills or injures someone. In 2019, 2,336 substance-related collisions killed 318 and injured 334 in Oregon. From 2018-2019, substance-involved deaths climbed by 1%. For the first time since 2014, drug-only fatalities declined by 17%, alcohol-only fatalities increased by 5%, and fatalities involving both reduced by 9%.
focushillsboro.com
Every Conversation is Important! New State Program for Deaf-blind in Oregon
State Program for Deaf-blind: Beginning on January 2, Bridges Oregon will be in charge of managing Oregon’s Communication Facilitator services, a brand-new initiative that gives DeafBlind Oregonians who use tactile or close-vision methods to communicate in American Sign Language access to make and receive video to video and Video Relay Service calls.
focushillsboro.com
The Oregon Governor Released Nearly 7,000 People Who Owe More Than $1.8 Million in Court Fines
Oregon Governor Released: Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order that waived unpaid court fees and made it possible for drivers whose licences had been suspended due to debt to get them back. The licence suspension fees for drivers whose court appearances were missed are also waived.
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley Measure Prohibiting Hedge Fund Investors From Participating In The Housing Market
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley: Following Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s introduction of the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, state and local leaders in Oregon have enthusiastically responded in support of his bill. “The housing in our neighborhoods should be homes for people, not profit...
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year
The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon is Considering Designating Six Rocky Shoreline Regions for Long-term Management and Marine Protection
Rocky Shoreline Regions: Every year, numerous visitors and residents alike enjoy Oregon’s beaches, lured by the silky sand and apparently unending views. However, the rugged crags and outcroppings that make up more than 40% of the state’s 363 miles of Pacific Ocean beachfront are far less accessible. The...
Oregon's new paid leave program: What you need to know
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's paid family and medical leave program began collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury,...
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
Students in Oregon’s only funeral prep program prepare to guide families through death, grief
Brieana Shelton had never done her grandmother’s makeup in life. But as she bent over the hospice bed in the family dining room where her grandmother had died hours before, Shelton tried to paint Geri Shelton’s face the way she’d seen it a thousand times. First came...
What to do about clover and more top Oregon gardening questions of 2022
Oregon gardeners look to the experts at Oregon State University Extension Service and Master Gardeners for answers to their questions about topics ranging from growing tomatoes to replacing their turf lawns to weed and composting. In 2022, the questions below were the 10 most read gardening questions Kym Pokorny shared with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s readers. Follow the links in each question to find the full answers.
Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
focushillsboro.com
Funeral Preparation Program In Oregon Prepares Students To Support Grieving Families
Funeral Preparation Program: It is anticipated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that the need for funeral service personnel would increase rapidly during the next decade. Because of the ageing of the population, the National Funeral Directors Association projects a rise in deaths over the next several decades. Funeral Preparation...
yachatsnews.com
Harney County judge faces Tuesday deadline for decision on Oregon’s controversial firearms measure
A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Tuesday, Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that...
opb.org
Oregon’s paid leave program now in effect
Only about a dozen states have passed a paid leave program that guarantees workers can take time off for personal or family medical reasons. As of Sunday, Oregon’s program has now begun. Companies and workers are starting to contribute the money to pay for the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September of this year. Employees can take three different kinds of leave: medical leave, family leave or safe leave. Medical covers the individual; family leave is for caring for children or loved ones; and safe leave provides for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking to take paid time off. Karen Humelbaugh is the director of Paid Leave Oregon in the state’s employment department and joins us to explain the details of the program.
Former Oregon official Patrick Allen will lead New Mexico’s health department
The former director of the Oregon Health Authority, Patrick Allen, will lead the New Mexico Department of Health, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced. Allen, who will take the helm of the department Jan. 3, comes to New Mexico after essentially being pushed out of his job in Oregon, according to published reports. Allen, 59, was a familiar face to Oregonians over the past three years as he helped lead Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, but Gov.-elect Tina Kotek had indicated she was likely to replace him.
focushillsboro.com
Judge In Harney County, Oregon Must Rule On A Disputed Gun Measure By Tuesday
Disputed Gun Measure: On Tuesday, January 3, a judge in Harney County will make a ruling on whether to temporarily halt the implementation of Measure 114. The proposed legislation would close a legal loophole that currently permits weapons to be sold by dealers before a background check clears if the buyer doesn’t provide a social security number.
focushillsboro.com
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
Comments / 14