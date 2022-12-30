Microsoft Edge is one of the most powerful web browsers. It is also loaded with some unique features that are not available in other web browsers. Like Google Chrome, you can create multiple profiles in Microsoft Edge. The feature to create multiple user profiles is useful if there is more than one user of a particular web browser. Sometimes, a user profile in a web browser gets corrupted. In this case, we have to create another user profile for ourselves. In this article, we will show you how to move Bookmarks from one User Account to another in Microsoft Edge.

