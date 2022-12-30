Read full article on original website
How to fix Touchpad delay on Windows 11/10
If for some reason your laptop touchpad responds slowly or you are experiencing delay, this post will show you how to fix touchpad delay on Windows 11/10. Among the users who experienced this issue on their laptops, some reported that the touchpad delay occurred after installing the latest Windows Update. However, there are many other causes that can trigger this issue. You can also experience a touchpad delay due to hardware or software issues.
Fix 0x8A150006 Microsoft Store Error the right way
Some users are complaining about not being able to install any app and encountering Microsoft Store Error 0x8A150006. They either see the error when trying to install the game that needs administrative approval or User Account Control prompt confirmation. Following are some of the error messages users see:. Something unexpected...
The specified account name is not valid – Task Scheduler Error
Some PC users may encounter the error message The specified account name is not valid when trying to edit (eg; adding a new trigger), disable, or delete an already existing task or create and save a new automated scheduled task using Task Scheduler on Windows computer. This post provides the most suitable solutions affected PC users can apply to easily resolve the issue.
KERNEL AUTO BOOST LOCK ACQUISITION WITH RAISED IRQL
Some users reported that they receive KERNEL AUTO BOOST LOCK ACQUISITION WITH RAISED IRQL BSOD while using Bluetooth devices or due to wireless adapters. Not only that, according to some reports, some system were connected to a wireless hard drive and the BSOD occurred as soon as the user started using it. This is a very serious issue and should be resolved pretty quickly.
How to Enable Energy Recommendations Settings page in Windows 11
Microsoft introduced Energy Recommendations feature for Windows 11 PCs with its Insider Build update. If you are wondering how to get it on your regular stable builds, this guide will help you get it. Let’s see how to enable the Energy Recommendations settings page in Windows 11. What is...
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
7 ways to fix your Android incoming calls going straight to voicemail
To fix calls that keep going to voicemail, disable Do Not Disturb and call forwarding. You can also try turning Bluetooth off and on, or replacing your SIM card with a new one. Checking your network coverage and contacting your mobile provider is a good last resort. Incoming calls on...
WhatsApp for Desktop testing multiple chat selection feature
WhatsApp is planning for 2023 the ability to select multiple chats on its web/desktop version. If you use the app on your Windows or Mac device, you know how hard it’s to mark several chats as read, unread, or mute them. With this chat management improvement under development, WhatsApp...
How to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45?
This post features solutions to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45. NVIDIA is a global leader known for designing high-quality GPUs. These can be used for various purposes, including gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and professional applications. Recently some users have been complaining about seeing the NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45 in the Device Manager. The complete error message reads:
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
How to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows Computer
After setting up your Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give your password much thought because your phone, laptop and other devices are now connected to the internet. So why give it more thought?. And then your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, which isn't...
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
CNET
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Fix Xbox Payment Error Code 80190864
While you are all ready to buy the latest Xbox game, suddenly, your purchase doesn’t complete. So, you cannot download it, which is quite frustrating. The error usually occurs when you are at the payment gateway; Xbox doesn’t complete your payment leading to the Payment Error Code 80190864. You might wonder what causes it and how to fix it. We have covered you all with it.
Fix Raft Multiplayer and Connection issues on Windows PC
There are various reports by some Raft players that on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming PC, either they can’t join friends/world, or the multiplayer is not working. This post provides the most suitable solutions to the Raft Multiplayer and Connection issues on Windows PC. Why is Raft...
How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently
You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
How to Fix the “Cannot Find Regedit.exe” Error in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Regedit.exe is the application file for Registry Editor, which is an app with which users tweak the registry. However, some users can’t open that app because of a regedit.exe error. Those users have reported this error message pops up when they try to launch Registry Editor: “Windows cannot find C:\Windows\regedit.exe.”
How to move Bookmarks from one User Account to another in Edge
Microsoft Edge is one of the most powerful web browsers. It is also loaded with some unique features that are not available in other web browsers. Like Google Chrome, you can create multiple profiles in Microsoft Edge. The feature to create multiple user profiles is useful if there is more than one user of a particular web browser. Sometimes, a user profile in a web browser gets corrupted. In this case, we have to create another user profile for ourselves. In this article, we will show you how to move Bookmarks from one User Account to another in Microsoft Edge.
Windows 11 Installation Assistant Error Code 0xc0000409
Some users reported that when they are trying to upgrade to Windows 11 to a newer version they encounter a 0xc000409 error. This error message suggests that something is going wrong during the installation process but it is not known what is the reason for this issue in the message itself. In this article, you will understand the reason for this error and see how to fix Windows 11 Installation Assistant Error Code 0xc000409.
How to Fix "Something Happened, And Your PIN Isn't Available" on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Windows 10 and 11, you can log in with a password or PIN. On compatible systems, you can also use iris scan and fingerprint unlock. While a PIN makes the login process faster than a password, you may encounter the Something happened and your PIN isn't available error when trying to sign in using the same.
