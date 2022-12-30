Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Valley and Barnsdall on Monday
One more day until we have a full schedule of high school basketball back across northeast Oklahoma. We do have a couple of local events on Monday night, however. Wesleyan Christian School is at home for a single game against Dewey’s JV club. Wesleyan Christian is a perfect 10-0 on the guy’s side, with the Mustangs streaking toward a top-10 ranking in Class B. WCS is giving up 31.2 points-per-game on the defensive end.
bartlesvilleradio.com
No game for Bartlesville High on Monday, but both the BHS basketball teams are getting set for their busiest week of the year. The Bruins and Lady Bruins are both on the road at Booker T. Washington on Tuesday before they return home for the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational beginning on Thursday. This means both clubs will play four games over the course of five days.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Fall in TOC Finale
Bartlesville High boys’ basketball ran into a buzzsaw on Friday afternoon in the third day of the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa. Edmond North beat the Bruins 82-46. The win dropped BHS to 1-2 in the event. Despite hanging around in the first half, the end of the second...
Tulsa, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers 2024 Dale (OK) Combo Guard
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co. have extended another in-state offer, this one going to combo guard, Dayton Forsythe. Forsythe checks in at 6-3, 180-pounds and currently holds offers from OSU, Drexel, Loyola Chicago, ORU, Portland, Rice and Sam Houston. The offer comes less than 24...
Lincoln Christian outlasts Bixby in overtime to win Tournament of Champions girls title
By Ty Loftis | Photos by Christian Potts TULSA - Friday night’s Tournament of Champions championship match between Lincoln Christian and Bixby lived up to the billing, as Lincoln Christian walked away with a 47-44 overtime win. “Our group battled all night long and we were able to ...
Gavan Boschele Lands First Career Golden Driller With Stock Non-Wing Win
A stroke of luck is sometimes all it takes, and the caution played to the favor of Gavan Boschele on Saturday night, with the result being his first career Golden Driller in Stock Non-Wing action at the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Leading the distance until Lap 25 when...
Jake Hagopian Makes In Three Career Tulsa Shootout Wins In A-Class
Going back-to-back in A-Class at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, the win during the 38th edition of the “Mecca of Micros” officially makes California’s Jake Hagopian a three-time Golden Driller winner. The 2019, 2022, and now 2023 champion of A-Class earned the pole in Saturday’s A-Feature and...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Kevin Wilson bringing highly regarded Ohio State staffer to run Tulsa defense
Back as a head coach for the first time in six years, Kevin Wilson is working to assemble a strong first staff at Tulsa, and he's got his defensive coordinator in a key move. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Matt Guerrieri has agreed to become Wilson's first defensive coordinator for the Golden Hurricane.
Three observations from Kansas' 69-67 win over Oklahoma State
KU basketball’s streak of victories to open conference play continued on Saturday with a 69-67 win over Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks haven’t lost a conference opener since 1991 and that will continue, thanks to a made layup from KJ Adams with seconds to play, which secured the win for KU.
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Grocery Giveaway of 2023 in Pawhuska and Bartlesville.
City Church is continuing its grocery giveaway in 2023 with the first one of the year on Tuesday, January 10 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
KOKI FOX 23
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
News On 6
Wild Heart Ranch In Claremore Working To Save Eagle Who Was Rescued For Second Time
The Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue said it's doing everything it can to save a hurt bald eagle. The ranch named the bald eagle Clay, after a game warden who passed away. The eagle was first rescued by the Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue in April when he was first rescued from a creek in Nowata.
news9.com
Bartlesville Band Performs Live Music At Hospice Facility
Three people from Bartlesville wanted to find a way to cheer people up during difficult times. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared how the group is comforting others this year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Will Drake Sworn in as District 11 District Attorney
Former District 11 assistant District Attorney Will Drake was sworn in today by Judge Linda Thomas as the District Attorney for Nowata and Washington County. Drake has served under former District Attorney Kevin Buchanan for the last 12 years and has been a huge help to Drake. Here is what...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Boy injured in Nowata County rollover
An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
News On 6
Nearly 20 Old Wallets Found During Renovation Of Historic Coffeyville Theater
More than a dozen wallets from the 1950s were discovered inside an old theater in Coffeyville, Kansas. Now, something old is new again, and it's offering comfort to a woman who recently lost her husband. Coffeyville's Midland Theater is undergoing multi-million dollar renovations right now and the discovery during construction...
