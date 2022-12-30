ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Caney Valley and Barnsdall on Monday

One more day until we have a full schedule of high school basketball back across northeast Oklahoma. We do have a couple of local events on Monday night, however. Wesleyan Christian School is at home for a single game against Dewey’s JV club. Wesleyan Christian is a perfect 10-0 on the guy’s side, with the Mustangs streaking toward a top-10 ranking in Class B. WCS is giving up 31.2 points-per-game on the defensive end.
RAMONA, OK
No game for Bartlesville High on Monday, but both the BHS basketball teams are getting set for their busiest week of the year. The Bruins and Lady Bruins are both on the road at Booker T. Washington on Tuesday before they return home for the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational beginning on Thursday. This means both clubs will play four games over the course of five days.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Bruins Fall in TOC Finale

Bartlesville High boys’ basketball ran into a buzzsaw on Friday afternoon in the third day of the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa. Edmond North beat the Bruins 82-46. The win dropped BHS to 1-2 in the event. Despite hanging around in the first half, the end of the second...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Tulsa, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Tulsa, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cascia Hall Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Metro Christian Academy on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
TULSA, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Offers 2024 Dale (OK) Combo Guard

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co. have extended another in-state offer, this one going to combo guard, Dayton Forsythe. Forsythe checks in at 6-3, 180-pounds and currently holds offers from OSU, Drexel, Loyola Chicago, ORU, Portland, Rice and Sam Houston. The offer comes less than 24...
STILLWATER, OK
First Grocery Giveaway of 2023 in Pawhuska and Bartlesville.

City Church is continuing its grocery giveaway in 2023 with the first one of the year on Tuesday, January 10 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!

Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
Will Drake Sworn in as District 11 District Attorney

Former District 11 assistant District Attorney Will Drake was sworn in today by Judge Linda Thomas as the District Attorney for Nowata and Washington County. Drake has served under former District Attorney Kevin Buchanan for the last 12 years and has been a huge help to Drake. Here is what...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
Boy injured in Nowata County rollover

An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK

