Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
The fifth-year senior will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford, freshman Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking 87-yard touchdown run, and No. 9 Penn State rallied past No. 7 Utah 35-21 in the 109th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All on Monday.
Matt Rhule Reportedly Adds 2 NFL Assistant Coaches To Nebraska Staff
When Matt Rhule kicks off his first season as the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach, he'll do so with familiar faces by his side. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Rhule completed two hires of former Carolina Panthers personnel this past Sunday. "Two more Panthers' assistants are ...
Bethune-Cookman blows out Florida A&M in SWAC wbb showdown
Chanel Wilson led Bethune-Cookman, with 25 points. As a team, the Wildcats shot 46% from the field and 53% from 3. The post Bethune-Cookman blows out Florida A&M in SWAC wbb showdown appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0