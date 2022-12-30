Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night. West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police officer arrested, accused of DUI and assaulting driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer was arrested over the weekend and accused of driving under the influence after investigators say he got into a fight with another driver, then pinned the driver's legs with his truck. Officer Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, was booked into the...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police officer placed on leave after arrest for DUI, hitting man with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Friday for allegedly driving under the influence and injuring another driver with his vehicle. Thomas Caygle, 37, now faces charges including driving under the influence and negligently...
ksl.com
Man arrested following multi-vehicle crashes, fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who caused multiple crashes resulting in at least one fatality Saturday night has been detained by police after attempting to run on foot. Lt. Robert Brinton with West Valley City police said the driver, who is in his mid-20s, first caused a two-car crash at 3100 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City, leaving the drivers with minor injuries. Following that first crash, officers said the driver fled the scene southbound and continued driving.
ksl.com
'Belligerent' patron stabbed bouncer escorting him out of Millcreek bar, police say
MILLCREEK — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed a bouncer who was escorting him out of a Millcreek bar. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication. Unified...
kjzz.com
Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
ABC 4
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
ABC 4
Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
ksl.com
1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement dedicated to memory of 13-year-old boy
Law enforcement agencies team up to crack down on New Year’s Eve drunk drivers in memory of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell
KSLTV
Utah father hit by car at airport, police say driver lost control of handicap accessible vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car that plowed into multiple vehicles at the airport. David Harmer, 60, was at Salt Lake International Airport renting a car Monday morning. As he was walking to his rental car in the parking garage he heard a loud noise behind him.
ABC 4
Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses
Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.
kslnewsradio.com
Carport collapses, blocks entrance to apartment homes in So. Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A carport collapse in South Salt Lake City is being blamed on heavy snowfall. Officials from the United Fire Authority were called to an apartment complex at 760 West 3940 South early Monday morning, around 1 a.m. When they got there, officials said...
Shooter dead, woman recovering from critical head injury after SLC shooting
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a Salt Lake City shooting Thursday night.
Police Log: Chairlift assault, drug possession charges
Monday, December 26 Assault Two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according to a complaint. A 52-year-old Florida man allegedly […]
ksl.com
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
Suspects involved in South Salt Lake murder arrested after 7 months on the run
Two suspects involved the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.
kjzz.com
Semi truck hit by oncoming train after going off freeway, onto tracks
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A driver sustained minor injuries after officials said their semi truck was hit by a train. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the truck was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near mile post 176 when it went off the roadway and came to a stop on the train tracks.
