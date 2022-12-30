Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Here are some great places to be when it’s frigid in NJ
New Jersey may not be known for its harsh winters, but you’d never know that from this past weekend!. Hopefully, it was a really good time to hunker down at home and stay warm with your family. But I had to run around a little yesterday and I started...
E-ZPass needs competition: Here’s what NJ could do about it (Opinion)
The hits just keep on coming when it comes to E-ZPass in New Jersey. The latest issue involves a scam violation lawsuit regarding processing fees (. Issues such as this one aren't new with E-ZPass. Endless stories have been shared both in the news as well as across social media regarding many of their unfair practices.
Remembering a classic NJ school lunch that is no longer allowed for most
Another school year is upon us in New Jersey. For some parents, it's a major relief that the kids are going back, whereas, for others, it's a bitter reminder of the summer that's now in the rearview mirror that you wish you could hold on to for just a little longer.
Hey NJ! Watch Out For These Recalled Fresh Greens Sold at Wegmans
If you've recently purchased produce at Wegman's you may want to toss it to play it safe. Wegmans has just issued a voluntary recall on fresh greens produce due to a possible salmonella contamination, according to NJ.com. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement on Dec 23,...
This New NJ Law Going into Effect in 2023 is Good News For Working Teens
If you're a working teen in New Jersey, listen up! If you want to make more money - here's your chance. A new round of laws in New Jersey is going to effect this year in 2023, and one is giving those aged 14-17 years old the option to work longer hours in order to earn more money.
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
Mummers Parade: A revered tradition most of NJ knows nothing about
For those who live in South Jersey, the Mummer's Parade may be a familiar New Year's tradition they've heard about due to being in the Philadelphia media market. But if you go a few miles into Central Jersey and parts north, many people have never even heard of it. Growing...
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
Man turns himself in for Oceanport, NJ murder, cops say
OCEANPORT — A Neptune man has surrendered himself to police after shooting another man to death, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The shooting on Friday night has left 41-year-old Amad Jones dead. Neptune cops responding to a call found the former Oceanport resident still suffering from a gunshot wound in the road along Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 p.m. According to Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, Jones later died from the wound.
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
NJ New Year’s weekend forecast: One day of damp and dreary weather
One more storm system will impact New Jersey before 2022 wraps up. And it will lead to one batch of inclement weather, on New Year's Eve Saturday. Once again, we are not talking about a total washout, or anything crazy or inherently dangerous. Just wet. Friday looks phenomenal. And New...
Wild temps, drought, and a few big storms: NJ’s top weather stories of 2022
As another calendar year comes to a close, it is time to reflect on the weather and climate events that transpired here in the great Garden State. Now only because it is cathartic and educational. But more so because it is time to compile my annual list of the top weather stories of 2022.
A sudden and more impactful way to help feed NJ families in need
As we close out 2022, food pantries across New Jersey are struggling to keep up with demand, but a special opportunity to help is now at hand. Karen Leies, the chief of external affairs for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said with inflation still pushing prices higher across the board donations have dropped off.
NJ weather: A full week of mild temperatures ahead
There are some really nice days in this weather forecast. Including both Thursday and Friday, thanks to warming temperatures, dry weather, and bright skies. However, there is one wrinkle looming over the New Year's weekend. Our next storm system will drive a batch of rain through New Jersey, mainly on New Year's Eve Saturday. If you plan to ring in 2023 outdoors, you might want to have a poncho or umbrella handy.
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
Several new construction projects get approval in Lakewood, NJ
There are discussions in the works that could lead to some construction taking place within Lakewood Township come 2023. Congregation Ohr Yisroel Saba Kadisha Druzhin, Inc. on Madison Avenue in Lakewood had applied in 2019 to construct a two story synagogue and will again have their case heard by the Lakewood Township Planning Board during a public hearing set for January 10, 2023 at the municipal building.
Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ shot in New Jersey to premiere in 2023
New Jersey has become quite the hot spot for shooting movies and television. In this article by Dino Flammia, you can read about how 2021 set record-breaking numbers for the Garden State. One film, in particular, stands out because it was written and directed by a Jersey guy, South Orange...
These New Jersey News stories caught a lot of attention in 2022
There is always something to learn in the news every day and there is so much that happens daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and looking back at what happened over the course of a year that makes us want to take a look at what successes can be built on and what took place that calls for action and change.
Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing
As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
