West Windsor Township, NJ

94.3 The Point

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

NJ weather: A full week of mild temperatures ahead

There are some really nice days in this weather forecast. Including both Thursday and Friday, thanks to warming temperatures, dry weather, and bright skies. However, there is one wrinkle looming over the New Year's weekend. Our next storm system will drive a batch of rain through New Jersey, mainly on New Year's Eve Saturday. If you plan to ring in 2023 outdoors, you might want to have a poncho or umbrella handy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ

The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
94.3 The Point

Several new construction projects get approval in Lakewood, NJ

There are discussions in the works that could lead to some construction taking place within Lakewood Township come 2023. Congregation Ohr Yisroel Saba Kadisha Druzhin, Inc. on Madison Avenue in Lakewood had applied in 2019 to construct a two story synagogue and will again have their case heard by the Lakewood Township Planning Board during a public hearing set for January 10, 2023 at the municipal building.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing

As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
Toms River, NJ

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

