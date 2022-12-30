Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Related
houstononthecheap.com
10 Fun things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023 include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of January 2, 2023, include Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation, Evening Insects Songwriter Circle, Winter Break | Art Activities for Families, Zumba at Evelyn’s Park, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes...
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
Epic 186-acre, $7.75 million TX ranch has stunning views and wildlife
Views that stretch to College Station.
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
travelblog.org
Houston, Texas
!!!Newsflash!!!! Don has completed his cross country bike ride and is now joining me on completing our travel back home to Oregon. Don and I have settled down for about one month in Houston Texas. Our friends James and Rita greeted us, opened there home, and we are still here. Warning: Be careful when you offer a place for friends to stay. It worked out that we could house sit for them while they visited beautiful sunny Costa Rica for a couple weeks. I really enjoyed having a full kitchen to cook in. Right away Don and I started to cook some incredible foods. BBQ, salads, cold beer, roasted vegetables. Rita's kitchen is built and equipped with everything a person needs to be creative. A very short walk and we could access an open market to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and so much more. Across the street is a Mexican bakery with incredible sweet treats, and in the other direction is a meat market. All are very Latino based so we got to practice our Spanish and try new foods at a great price.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Hikes To Explore On The Texas Gulf Coast
Hikers won’t find towering, craggy mountains to explore, but what the Texas Gulf Coast offers is just as beautiful. Miles and miles of salt marshes, estuaries, and maritime woodlands make for an incredible hiking experience. Best of all, these trails are easy walking with short distances — perfect if you have little ones.
When God created woman he was working late on the 6th day...
When God created woman he was working late on the 6th day....... An angel came by and asked." Why spend so much time on her" The lord answered. "Have you seen all the specifications I have to meet to shape her"
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
news4sanantonio.com
First baby welcomed into the 2023 New Year
HOUSTON - A baby boy was born early at the Woman's Hospital of Texas Sunday morning. The Woman’s Hospital of Texas welcomed the first baby of the New Year into the world at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Baby Adam arrived just a few days before his original...
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
At birth we board the train and meet our parents
At birth, we board the train and meet our parents, and we believe they will always travel by our side. As time goes by, other people will board the train, and they will be significant, i.e. our siblings, friends, children, and even the love of your life.
1053rnb.com
The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen
16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
mocomotive.com
Robin Montgomery: The dramatic saga of Conroe’s 19th century rail system
Between 1870 and 1900, multiple companies fashioned Conroe’s legacy of two intersecting railroads, between them encompassing Montgomery County. Along the way, each company stalled, became absorbed or experienced foreclosure. Let’s examine this striking phenomenon. When Conroe became the county seat in 1889 its two intersecting lines connected the…
cw39.com
New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
getnews.info
Award-winning Cypress based property damage restoration company now extending 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration to Houston
Property Damage Restoration Services is providing all-in-one property damage restoration services in Houston and that too with 24/7 emergency assistance. Cypress, TX – December 31, 2022 – Property Damage Restoration Services is pleased to announce that they have recently extended their service area and will now be offering 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration services in the Houston region. The Cypress-based award-winning restoration company will also be offering additional restoration and cleaning services to their Houston clients, such as fire damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and roofing services. Added to residential properties, Property Damage Restoration caters to commercial properties as well.
papercitymag.com
J’Wan Roberts Impresses Hakeem Olajuwon, Shows Why Kelvin Sampson’s UH Player Development System Is the Best In College Basketball
Hakeem Olajuwon, one of the greatest players in UH and NBA history, sees plenty to love in undersized UH big man J'Wan Roberts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) With Kelvin Sampson’s team trailing with less than eight minutes remaining, with the University of Houston seemingly on its way to joining UConn as a top three upset victim, the talent-packed Cougars need a game changer. Calling. . . J’Wan Roberts?
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
Katy brewer unable to find a buyer
CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The last day of business for Katy's Battlehops Brewing was Sunday, November 20, and its owners now say they've not been able to find a buyer.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Comments / 0