Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
CASPER, Wyo. — Several inches of snow fell in the Casper area starting Sunday, and snow continues to fall on Monday. Some businesses closed due to the storm, but Interstate 25 remained open on Monday with no unnecessary travel warnings. Swaths of Interstate 80 were closed as of noon Monday.
Cheyenne is now under a winter storm warning, and forecasters say both Cheyenne and Laramie could get six inches of snow with a slow-moving winter storm. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website. The agency posted this statement:. Here is a look at forecast snow...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With a winter storm bearing down on a large portion of Wyoming, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne is expecting Laramie County to see heavy snowfall overnight through Monday. A lull in snow showers is expected this afternoon, but a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect...
Accumulating snow will continue through late this evening across central and eastern Wyoming. Gusty winds will create blowing snow from Rock Springs to South Pass. Snow increases in the west tonight. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Patchy blowing snow before 10am. High near 25. Blustery,...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in weather alert mode during the day Monday into early Tuesday because a major Winter Storm will be impacting the entire viewing area with multiple hazards including heavy snowfall, ice accumulations and gusty winds. A strong storm system moving towards the south of...
TONIGHT: We are expecting more scattered snow showers towards SE Idaho and the southern highlands with stray showers possibly reaching up into the valleys and western WY. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into the early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy tonight between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 10's and single digits.
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
SIDNEY - A significant winter storm is on track to impact much of the Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming, and northeast Colorado over the next 24 to 48 hours. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne issued a winter storm warning from 5 p.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Monday for the entire Nebraska Panhandle and Goshen County in southeast Wyoming. The warning expands into north-central Nebraska.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bruce McCormack of Cody, Wyoming. Bruce writes: “The rising sun illuminates Heart Mountain and a mix of clouds north of Cody on Thursday.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is underscoring how important it is for you not to venture out on closed roads in our state. Crews are sending out new pictures of how high the snow can get over some of our roadways. It takes heavy and large machinery to break through it and blow it out.
From fat tire biking in Wyoming to riding a winter train past Alaska's snowy mountains, here are some of my favorite places to visit in the winter.
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Lois Brown visited her sister Mary in Shoshoni in the mid-1950s, the Ohio-born young woman had no inkling that her future lay in the wide-open spaces of central Wyoming. After meeting and marrying a Wyoming rancher, Bill Herbst, in 1958,...
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
