The opportunity to live in a home straddling a creek is rare indeed, especially in California, where such buildings were outlawed back in the 1970s. Those built before the law existed are “grandfathered in,” allowed to remain in place so long as they adhere to a strict set of rules and regulations. When San Francisco-based firm Fougeron Architecture was asked to renovate one of these homes, they had to keep the exact same footprint of the existing house, which almost appears to be floating between two gentle tree-covered hillsides.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO