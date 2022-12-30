ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
iheart.com

Otherworldly Hitchin’ It To Heaven From A Poetic Rock Artist Dean The Dream

On a day when all goes wrong, crank up the volume and put on Hitchin’ It To Heaven by Dean The Dream. Lustrous and intricate, familiar yet fresh, and simply beautiful, the rock artist’s new album is a monumental step within the genre, fused with intoxicating psychedelia and grunge. The entire production runs an exact thirty minutes, and feels like a genuine conversation with someone who understands, thanks to masterfully crafted lyrics and a moving voice which takes on so many highs and lows—it will both impress and captivate the listener.
New York Post

Bad Bunny not sorry for throwing ‘disrespectful’ fan’s phone into water

He’s not phoning in an apology. Bad Bunny is refusing to say sorry for throwing a female fan’s phone into a body of water, saying she got what she deserved for being “disrespectful.” Video posted to Twitter on Monday shows the 28-year-old rapper being accosted by the woman in the Dominican Republic as she attempts to snap a selfie with him on her cellular device. Clearly irritated by her presence, the musician snatches the phone from her hand and hurls it into nearby water, prompting audible gasps from onlookers. The clip has quickly clocked up more than a million views...
iheart.com

Alex Loyalty Is On The Verge Of Altering The Music Industry Forever

With a good ear for music and reputation for upholding loyalty to all in his orbit, Alex Loyalty is on the verge of altering the music industry forever. Semi-responsible for this generation's biggest stars, his creative direction and forecast of music industry’s trends makes him one of music's most prominent executives.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Top 10 Most Requested Songs of 2022 on #MostRequestedLive

2022 was a great year for bops on bops on bops, and every weekend we loved getting to play them for you on #MostRequestedLive with Romeo! We took a look back at the thousands and thousands of requests over the last 52 weeks to determine the overall Most Requested Songs of the year. It's a pretty awesome Top Ten list!

Comments / 0

Community Policy