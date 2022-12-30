Read full article on original website
Related
swineweb.com
Fewer Market Hogs with Glimmers of Expansion, By Jason Franken Western Illinois University
The USDA’s December Hogs and Pigs report places the December 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 73.1 million head, down roughly 1% from last quarter and 2% from last year. The year-over-year decline is driven by a nearly 2% smaller market hog inventory, which is toward the bottom end of pre-report estimates, as the breeding herd is nearly 0.5% larger than a year ago. Correspondingly, all weight classes of market hog inventories are down about 2% compared to the same time last year. As such, there are nearly 2% fewer hogs weighing under 180 pounds than a year ago, and these will be the market hogs arriving at processing plants from January to May 2023, suggesting some tempering of supply in the near-term.
Fading supply problems ease downturn in German manufacturing -PMI
BERLIN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Fading supply chain problems helped ease the downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector in December, although weaker demand continues to weigh on sentiment, a survey showed on Monday.
swineweb.com
Live cattle, lean hog futures ease – CME
Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group live cattle futures eased on Wednesday, after moving higher in the previous session, as traders watch for smaller supplies of market-ready cattle moving through the system, reported Reuters. Snow and ice across the US Great Plains last week will likely also reduce supply, shrinking weights...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
brytfmonline.com
Prices will increase in the first week of 2023
The year 2023 already has several confirmed lifts. Today’s news indicates that we will again see higher fuel prices for both petrol and diesel. However, the Environment Minister promised that energy prices will be lower for the Portuguese in 2023. I knew how much the increase would be. Fuel...
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Automakers Could Be Forced To Cut Prices In 2023
Consumers could see car prices come down in 2023 after record-high prices in 2022, but only if automakers are willing to clear inventory by cutting into profits. Global new light vehicle sales will reach nearly 83.6 million units in 2023, a 5.6% increase year-over-year, according
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand.
South Korea December factory activity weakens on demand slump, trucker strike
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s factory activity shrank for a sixth consecutive month in December, a business survey showed on Monday, as the global economic downturn and a local truckers’ strike led to the worst slump in demand in 2-1/2 years.
33 states boosting senior's supplemental security income by up to $140
Are you a senior who gets supplemental security income? A payment boost received approval for December. It ranges between $73 to $140, depending on if it is a federal or state payment.
New IRS rates coming to give you thousands more in deductions
Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently around 8 percent in the state of California. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023.
Guerrilla RF Announces Initial Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Equity Financing
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) (the “Company”), an innovative fabless semiconductor company, today announced the initial closing of its private placement, providing gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million, not including any additional proceeds that may be received upon further closings or the exercise of warrants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005607/en/ Guerrilla RF announces an initial closing of $5 million in private placement equity financing. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Inflation is Higher Than Reported: Beef Prices to Rise 15% as Cattle Population Falls
According to the USDA's mid-year cattle report, there has been a 2% decrease in overall cattle inventory. This includes a 2% decrease in beef cattle at 30.4 million and a 1% decrease in milk cows at 9.45 million.
Germany takes first cargo of LNG
Gas sourced from U.S. shale basins arrived Tuesday for Germany in the form of liquefied natural gas.
Gasoline prices hold steady at $3.10 -- could rise again in 2023
Severe winter weather likely crimped holiday travel levels, though prices at the pump might climb further in response to elevated crude oil prices.
msn.com
U.S. stocks fall on last trading day of 2022, booking monthly losses and worst year since 2008
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, booking their worst annual losses since 2008, as tax-loss harvesting along with anxieties about the outlook for corporate profits and the U.S. consumer took their toll. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500...
Comments / 1