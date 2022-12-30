ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swineweb.com

Fewer Market Hogs with Glimmers of Expansion, By Jason Franken Western Illinois University

The USDA’s December Hogs and Pigs report places the December 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 73.1 million head, down roughly 1% from last quarter and 2% from last year. The year-over-year decline is driven by a nearly 2% smaller market hog inventory, which is toward the bottom end of pre-report estimates, as the breeding herd is nearly 0.5% larger than a year ago. Correspondingly, all weight classes of market hog inventories are down about 2% compared to the same time last year. As such, there are nearly 2% fewer hogs weighing under 180 pounds than a year ago, and these will be the market hogs arriving at processing plants from January to May 2023, suggesting some tempering of supply in the near-term.
ILLINOIS STATE
swineweb.com

Live cattle, lean hog futures ease – CME

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group live cattle futures eased on Wednesday, after moving higher in the previous session, as traders watch for smaller supplies of market-ready cattle moving through the system, reported Reuters. Snow and ice across the US Great Plains last week will likely also reduce supply, shrinking weights...
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
brytfmonline.com

Prices will increase in the first week of 2023

The year 2023 already has several confirmed lifts. Today’s news indicates that we will again see higher fuel prices for both petrol and diesel. However, the Environment Minister promised that energy prices will be lower for the Portuguese in 2023. I knew how much the increase would be. Fuel...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
trex global

TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields

U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
Reuters

China's overnight repo rate falls to new low

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand.
The Associated Press

Guerrilla RF Announces Initial Closing of $5 Million Private Placement Equity Financing

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) (the “Company”), an innovative fabless semiconductor company, today announced the initial closing of its private placement, providing gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million, not including any additional proceeds that may be received upon further closings or the exercise of warrants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005607/en/ Guerrilla RF announces an initial closing of $5 million in private placement equity financing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

