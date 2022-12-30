Read full article on original website
swineweb.com
Fewer Market Hogs with Glimmers of Expansion, By Jason Franken Western Illinois University
The USDA’s December Hogs and Pigs report places the December 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 73.1 million head, down roughly 1% from last quarter and 2% from last year. The year-over-year decline is driven by a nearly 2% smaller market hog inventory, which is toward the bottom end of pre-report estimates, as the breeding herd is nearly 0.5% larger than a year ago. Correspondingly, all weight classes of market hog inventories are down about 2% compared to the same time last year. As such, there are nearly 2% fewer hogs weighing under 180 pounds than a year ago, and these will be the market hogs arriving at processing plants from January to May 2023, suggesting some tempering of supply in the near-term.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: January 2, 2023 | In spite of lower rates, demand remains sluggish
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates dropped around a full percentage...
Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses.
msn.com
After a rough 2022, U.S. stock futures muted ahead of first trading week of 2023
U.S. stock-market futures were muted late Monday, ahead of the first trading day of 2023. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped more than 200 points out of the gate, but initial enthusiasm quickly waned. By midnight Eastern, they had given up those gains and were about flat; S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were treading water, slightly in positive territory, after similarly shedding early gains.
US News and World Report
Stumbling Treasury Rally Clouds Bond Market Outlook for 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish on...
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. U.S. markets are also closed. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal...
agupdate.com
Global grain markets face volatility in 2023
Volatility not seen in years may breed uncertainty regarding grain supplies as the world moves into 2023. A 2022 characterized by drought in many parts of the United States and Europe, a war between Russia and Ukraine, and unrest in China has many scratching their heads. Grain stores may not be sufficient to head off a major disruption.
ValueWalk
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
Energy Companies Increase Spending in 2023 as Oil Prices Rebound
Oil and gas companies plan to increase their capital expenditure budgets in 2023 due to gains in crude oil prices, executives said in a recent Dallas Federal Reserve's energy survey. The majority of executives said their companies will increase their capital spending next year compared with 2022. Management from 148...
Gasoline prices hold steady at $3.10 -- could rise again in 2023
Severe winter weather likely crimped holiday travel levels, though prices at the pump might climb further in response to elevated crude oil prices.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Dec 30, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday in a light day of trading. The general mood was buy-the-dip as the market went in for a year-end rally. Economic data showed jobless claims rising even as the labor market remained resilient. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher as darker forecasts loom
Jan 2 (Reuters) - World stocks inched higher, European bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's managing director that a third of the world will fall into recession in 2023. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
msn.com
Oil prices log a yearly rise in volatile 2022
Oil futures ended higher Friday in the last trading session of 2022, posting an annual rise in a year that saw investors weigh supply fears triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine against a wobbly global demand outlook and fears of a potential recession. Price action. West Texas Intermediate crude...
via.news
CME Group And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), PNM Resources (PNM), Amgen (AMGN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise amid muted dollar, investors eye Fed minutes
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most currencies in Asian emerging markets began the new year on the front foot, helped by a subdued U.S. dollar, with Thailand's baht gaining the most on Tuesday, though sentiments were guarded ahead of minutes of Federal Reserve's policy meeting and surging COVID-19 infections in China.
