swineweb.com

Fewer Market Hogs with Glimmers of Expansion, By Jason Franken Western Illinois University

The USDA’s December Hogs and Pigs report places the December 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 73.1 million head, down roughly 1% from last quarter and 2% from last year. The year-over-year decline is driven by a nearly 2% smaller market hog inventory, which is toward the bottom end of pre-report estimates, as the breeding herd is nearly 0.5% larger than a year ago. Correspondingly, all weight classes of market hog inventories are down about 2% compared to the same time last year. As such, there are nearly 2% fewer hogs weighing under 180 pounds than a year ago, and these will be the market hogs arriving at processing plants from January to May 2023, suggesting some tempering of supply in the near-term.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
msn.com

After a rough 2022, U.S. stock futures muted ahead of first trading week of 2023

U.S. stock-market futures were muted late Monday, ahead of the first trading day of 2023. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped more than 200 points out of the gate, but initial enthusiasm quickly waned. By midnight Eastern, they had given up those gains and were about flat; S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were treading water, slightly in positive territory, after similarly shedding early gains.
US News and World Report

Stumbling Treasury Rally Clouds Bond Market Outlook for 2023

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish on...
agupdate.com

Global grain markets face volatility in 2023

Volatility not seen in years may breed uncertainty regarding grain supplies as the world moves into 2023. A 2022 characterized by drought in many parts of the United States and Europe, a war between Russia and Ukraine, and unrest in China has many scratching their heads. Grain stores may not be sufficient to head off a major disruption.
ValueWalk

Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
Zacks.com

Stock Market News for Dec 30, 2022

Wall Street closed higher on Thursday in a light day of trading. The general mood was buy-the-dip as the market went in for a year-end rally. Economic data showed jobless claims rising even as the labor market remained resilient. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher as darker forecasts loom

Jan 2 (Reuters) - World stocks inched higher, European bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's managing director that a third of the world will fall into recession in 2023. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
msn.com

Oil prices log a yearly rise in volatile 2022

Oil futures ended higher Friday in the last trading session of 2022, posting an annual rise in a year that saw investors weigh supply fears triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine against a wobbly global demand outlook and fears of a potential recession. Price action. West Texas Intermediate crude...
via.news

CME Group And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), PNM Resources (PNM), Amgen (AMGN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
