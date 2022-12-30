ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Wawa Shoplifter

MANCHESTER – Township Police are hoping the public can help identify the man seen on surveillance video shoplifting a number of items from Wawa. Police released the photo of the man accused of taking items from the Wawa in the Whiting section of town. Anyone with information regarding this...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey man charged for manslaughter in deadly teen stabbing

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey man was charged in connection to a deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced. Jonathan Flores-Chila, 20, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses and officials say he will be taken to Camden County Correctional Facility when he's released from the hospital. Flores-Chila allegedly fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy at around 2:54 a.m. on the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue. The teen was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.The teenager's identity is unknown at this time. 
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Police ID victim from South Jersey hit-and-run as 80-year-old woman

New Jersey State Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Cape May County Thursday evening. Marjorie Straubmuller, an 80-year-old woman from Ocean View, was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township, police said. Witnesses saw a man in a car at the scene, but the vehicle left before police arrived.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting on Anderson Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A shooting left one person wounded on Anderson Street near the triangle park. The shooting happened just after 1:00 Pm, Trenton emergency medical services rushed the victim to Capital Health trauma center with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
TRENTON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”

The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy