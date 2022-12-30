Read full article on original website
Man driving to Wawa on his way home survives Port Richmond explosion
Port Richmond Explosion: Wearing his blood-stained shirt caused by drips from his wounded face, Chris Heinsinger shared his story of survival to reporters that began with a late-night craving for Taco Bell and Wawa.
gridphilly.com
A Philadelphia woman supports girls to grow into confident adults
In 2011, an enraged 12-year-old stormed into the office at a charter school and marched up to Edwena Lanier, the office manager at the time and founder and leader of Girls Talk, a forum for girls aged 10 to 19. “She was furious because she’d gotten a D on an...
4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting.
New year begins with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, one fatality
The victims include an 87-year old-woman who was struck in the shoulder by celebratory gunfire.
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Imani Dobson – From the 14th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old missing person Imani Dobson. She was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., on the 18XX block of Plymouth Street. She is 5’7″, 120 lbs., thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair...
Police: At least 9 people shot in Philadelphia since beginning of 2023
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year in Philadelphia began with multiple gunshot victims. Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least eight shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.The year started with an 87-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in Port Richmond, police say. This incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Salmon Street. She was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this incident.In East Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and...
fox29.com
'They’re just plain stupid': Woman, 87, grazed by bullet while celebrating new year on her doorstep
PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia said goodbye to a violent 2022, and unfortunately, 2023 started off on the same foot. Police are investigating more than ten shootings on New Year's Day, including one homicide. The majority of the shootings happened within hours after midnight—starting off with an 87-year-old woman,...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
Car crash in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 1 person dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly car crash happened in Southwest Philadelphia around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say it happened at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue when a car with three people inside slammed into a parked tractor-trailer.The car was a 2014 Honda which was traveling at high speed, police say. Officials say one person, a passenger, was killed. The driver is listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There is no word on the condition of the third person in the car.The crash remains under investigation.
Man in custody after barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia
Police were called for reports of a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot.
Buses of migrants arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another group of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia Saturday morning.Multiple buses arrived at 30th Street Station.We received this statement from the City of Philadelphia:"We received one bus at midnight and two buses early this morning with a total of 154 asylum seekers onboard. Of that number, approximately 65 individuals registered at the City's Welcoming Center. Texas officials have still not coordinated with the City, despite a direct request from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management to do so. We do not know if other buses are planned at this time." Multiple buses have arrived in the city this...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Daquan Owens?
Reports of a brush fire evolved into a homicide investigation, and now authorities hope you can help identify the killer.
Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight
A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in Wilmington hotel room; New Castle man charged
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it. Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus...
3 more buses carrying migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
A total of 15 buses have arrived from Texas in the last two months.
Suspicious device found on Amtrak train: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is an investigation after a suspicious device was found on an Amtrak train Sunday night, police say. CBS3 was told that things are now under control.Police told CBS3 that an employee found a square device with wire around it just before 10:30 p.m. at the 30th Street Station on Market Street.Train and pedestrian traffic was temporarily stopped while officials investigated.An official with Amtrak told CBS3 there was no hold or impact on the trains.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for more updates.
Philadelphia police: Man shot in East Frankford, woman arrested
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least seven shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.In East Frankford, a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and side around 1 a.m. Sunday, police say. It happened on Tackawanna Street near Torresdale Avenue.Authorities say the man was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery. There is no word on his condition.Police recovered the gun used in that shooting.Police say that a woman who is the suspected shooter has been arrested in relation to the crime.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Washington Examiner
Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?
The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
sanatogapost.com
Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022
HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
