ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO