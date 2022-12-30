ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting. 
ALLENTOWN, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Person – Imani Dobson – From the 14th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old missing person Imani Dobson. She was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., on the 18XX block of Plymouth Street. She is 5’7″, 120 lbs., thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: At least 9 people shot in Philadelphia since beginning of 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year in Philadelphia began with multiple gunshot victims. Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least eight shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.The year started with an 87-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in Port Richmond, police say. This incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Salmon Street. She was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this incident.In East Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Car crash in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 1 person dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly car crash happened in Southwest Philadelphia around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say it happened at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue when a car with three people inside slammed into a parked tractor-trailer.The car was a 2014 Honda which was traveling at high speed, police say. Officials say one person, a passenger, was killed. The driver is listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There is no word on the condition of the third person in the car.The crash remains under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Buses of migrants arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another group of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia Saturday morning.Multiple buses arrived at 30th Street Station.We received this statement from the City of Philadelphia:"We received one bus at midnight and two buses early this morning with a total of 154 asylum seekers onboard. Of that number, approximately 65 individuals registered at the City's Welcoming Center. Texas officials have still not coordinated with the City, despite a direct request from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management to do so. We do not know if other buses are planned at this time."  Multiple buses have arrived in the city this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight

A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspicious device found on Amtrak train: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is an investigation after a suspicious device was found on an Amtrak train Sunday night, police say. CBS3 was told that things are now under control.Police told CBS3 that an employee found a square device with wire around it just before 10:30 p.m. at the 30th Street Station on Market Street.Train and pedestrian traffic was temporarily stopped while officials investigated.An official with Amtrak told CBS3 there was no hold or impact on the trains.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for more updates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police: Man shot in East Frankford, woman arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least seven shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.In East Frankford, a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and side around 1 a.m. Sunday, police say. It happened on Tackawanna Street near Torresdale Avenue.Authorities say the man was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery. There is no word on his condition.Police recovered the gun used in that shooting.Police say that a woman who is the suspected shooter has been arrested in relation to the crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?

The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022

HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

