This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Here are some great places to be when it’s frigid in NJ
New Jersey may not be known for its harsh winters, but you’d never know that from this past weekend!. Hopefully, it was a really good time to hunker down at home and stay warm with your family. But I had to run around a little yesterday and I started...
E-ZPass needs competition: Here’s what NJ could do about it (Opinion)
The hits just keep on coming when it comes to E-ZPass in New Jersey. The latest issue involves a scam violation lawsuit regarding processing fees (. Issues such as this one aren't new with E-ZPass. Endless stories have been shared both in the news as well as across social media regarding many of their unfair practices.
Ring in 2023 on foot: Dozens of free First Day Hikes in NJ
Start off 2023 on the right foot by taking part in the annual First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites on Jan. 1. There are more than 40 First Day hikes scheduled for New Year’s Day, a record number, said Caryn Shinske, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Hey NJ! Watch Out For These Recalled Fresh Greens Sold at Wegmans
If you've recently purchased produce at Wegman's you may want to toss it to play it safe. Wegmans has just issued a voluntary recall on fresh greens produce due to a possible salmonella contamination, according to NJ.com. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement on Dec 23,...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
Mummers Parade: A revered tradition most of NJ knows nothing about
For those who live in South Jersey, the Mummer's Parade may be a familiar New Year's tradition they've heard about due to being in the Philadelphia media market. But if you go a few miles into Central Jersey and parts north, many people have never even heard of it. Growing...
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
NJ New Year’s weekend forecast: One day of damp and dreary weather
One more storm system will impact New Jersey before 2022 wraps up. And it will lead to one batch of inclement weather, on New Year's Eve Saturday. Once again, we are not talking about a total washout, or anything crazy or inherently dangerous. Just wet. Friday looks phenomenal. And New...
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing
As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
These New Jersey News stories caught a lot of attention in 2022
There is always something to learn in the news every day and there is so much that happens daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and looking back at what happened over the course of a year that makes us want to take a look at what successes can be built on and what took place that calls for action and change.
American Girl Doll’s Jersey “Girl Of The Year” Is Making History
If you’re a millennial or Gen Z kid, I know you had one of these growing up. One of the biggest doll brands ever releases their “spokes girl” for the following year and American Girl has named theirs. The brand posted on Instagram saying that their 2023...
The top New Year’s resolutions in the U.S. differs from NJ
The top resolution for the new year in New Jersey seems to fit because we're all a little unstable here. It's hard to find a good therapist and get into therapy. As Cher said while slapping Cage in the movie Moonstruck, "Snap out of it!" It seems to go along...
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant
An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
‘Domestic violence’ spurred NJ wife to shoot husband on Christmas, attorneys claim
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The wife of a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure who shot her husband was a victim of domestic violence, her lawyers have claimed. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is charged with murder for the death of her husband 57-year-old David Wigglesworth on Christmas. He was shot once at a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
The definitive list: The 5 best New Year’s Day brunches in NJ
The best way to ring in a new year or celebrate something new is with an amazing meal. Lucky for us New Jersyeans, the brunch scene has been on quite the come-up, and there are a ton of exciting options when it comes to a great meal to start the day.
This Is The Word Experts Say Is New Jersey’s Most Bizarre Slang Word
We are famous for a lot of things here in the Garden State, but we may have taken the art of slang words to a whole new level. There are so many reasons to have a colorful vocabulary here in New Jersey. All it takes is a few miles on 195, the Garden State Parkway, or Route 18 to prompt words to come pouring out of our mouths that we barely recognize.
