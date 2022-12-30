Read full article on original website
Related
A bride missed her own wedding, lost thousands, and spent New Year's alone after Southwest canceled her flight
Katie Demko couldn't get to her wedding in Belize after Southwest canceled her flight. It has canceled thousands of flights since December 26.
hotelnewsme.com
HAYATNA’S ETHNIC RANGE WINS THE ‘MOST INNOVATIVE F&B PRODUCT’ AT THE ABU DHABI INTERNATIONAL FOOD EXHIBITION
Hayatna, a home-grown brand and an active contributor to the nutritional wellness of the people of the UAE continues garnering accolades for its ceaseless innovation in the category and enriching people’s wellbeing in the nation. In the recently held Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), Hayatna’s Ethnic range of Lassi, Rose Lassi, Chaas and Masala Chaas bagged the coveted ‘Most Innovative F&B Product’ award.
hotelnewsme.com
JA THE RESORT’S KINARA BY VIKAS KHANNA AND WHITE ORCHID ARE SERVING UP IRRESISTABLE NEW MENUS TO KICKSTART THE NEW SEASON
Take your senses on a journey and enjoy a vibrant explosion of flavours with Kinara’s newly launched seasonal menu at JA Lake View Hotel where one can experience a modern take on traditional Indian cuisine. With elegant interiors and spice displays that contribute to the tempting aromas, guests can further entice their senses with the menu and the food preparation.
hotelnewsme.com
YAS PLAZA HOTELS ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF ENTERTAINMENT
Yas Plaza Hotels is stepping up its dynamic music offerings with seasoned radio veteran Steve Johnston taking the helm as Director of Entertainment. Steve has had over 30 years of experience working in radio all over the world; as an accomplished DJ, he has entertained music aficionados from the UK, Middle East, SE Asia and even the Falkland Islands. He currently co-owns two English language radio stations based in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
hotelnewsme.com
NEW YEAR, NEW MENU AT BUSSOLA, JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATES
Fine dining restaurant Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates is shaking things up and kicking off the new year with an exciting range of new dishes. Set to have regulars flocking back and newcomers making reservations as soon as possible, the Italian dining destination has expanded its menu with signature Italian flavours, seafood favourites, and hearty winter warmers.
hotelnewsme.com
MAIDEN SHANGHAI AT FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE ULTIMATE DESTINATION TO DINE ON DUBAI’S BEST MSG-FREE, GOURMET CHINESE
FIVE’s award-winning Maiden Shanghai invites you to indulge in a refreshed, MSG-free and organic gourmet Chinese menu, inspired from four renowned Chinese cuisines – Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing. Discover an array of flavourful Dim Sums like the delicate BBQ Beef Puffs stuffed with finely chopped rib-eye and honey sauce, the Crispy Puff with Seafood Dim Sums – squid and prawn delicately enveloped in a deep-fried puff fused with Bamboo-charcoal powder. There’s also the option of steamed Crystal Spinach and Mushroom dumplings and Vegetarian Duck Cheung Fun for the vegetarians!
hotelnewsme.com
MMI REMOVES 30% MUNICIPALITY TAX FROM ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES AND FEE FROM PERSONAL LIQUOR LICENCES
Maritime & Mercantile International (MMI), the UAE’s leading beverage import, marketing, sales, retail and distribution organisation, has removed the 30% municipality tax on all alcoholic beverages across its 21 stores in Dubai as well as the personal liquor licence fee. These updates are in line with the directives from the Government of Dubai relating to the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the city.
hotelnewsme.com
DXB TO REMAIN EXCEPTIONALLY BUSY OVER HOLIDAY TRAVEL SEASON
Dubai International (DXB) will remain exceptionally busy over the remainder of the holiday season and well into the New Year, prompting Dubai Airports to issue a travel alert. The operator is urging passengers to plan their trips to and through the airport and follow simple travel tips to ensure a smooth airport experience.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI INFLUENCERS AND CHEFS SHOWCASE THE JOURNEY OF EUROPEAN BUTTER FROM FARM TO PLATE
Dubai foodies and influencers have helped to create a new guide showcasing the journey of natural dairy butter from farm to plate in France, with everything revealed in the new travel guide,. Butter Up!. The digital version of the guide, which is now available online, features a tour hosted by...
Comments / 0