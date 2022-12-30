Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
MetroTimes
Detroit rings in New Year’s Eve 2023 at the Resolution Ball [PHOTOS]
Held at the Masonic Temple, the Resolution Ball is largest and most exclusive New Year's Eve party in Detroit and the Midwest. Featuring two large dance floors, the Resolution Ball had DJs playing with dancers and performers on stage. The crowd went into a frenzy for the midnight ball drop and kept the good vibes going until well into the morning.
Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
Detroit ‘Castle’ For Sale is Part Medieval Times, Part Haunted House
I genuinely don't know what to think about this home in Detroit. It's HUGE, yes, and obviously, the areas that the realtors want to focus on are kind of cleaned up, and REALLY featured heavily. But the rest of this home is VERY strange, and a hodgepodge of modern, ancient, and every era in between.
localspins.com
‘The Spirit of Michigan’: World-class music festivals revving up the state in 2023
Mitten State festivals new and old, large and small aim to continue the momentum from their post-pandemic return last year. The story and preview, plus the Local Spins 2023 Festival Guide. SCROLL DOWN FOR A LINK TO THE MICHIGAN MUSIC FESTIVALS 2023 GUIDE. It’s all about “the spirit of Michigan.”...
HometownLife.com
New year, same orange barrels: Next leg of I-96 construction in Novi, Lyon Twp., Wixom on tap
Drivers who frequent eastbound Interstate 96 through Lyon Township and Novi will have some challenges to face in 2023. As the calendar changes over, the Michigan Department of Transportation prepares for the second year of work on the new flex route planned along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
HometownLife.com
Crowdfunding effort in Farmington envisions firepits, cornhole in downtown park
The transformation of downtown Farmington continues. The city's downtown development authority is working to crowdfund a pocket park that would be built near the corner of Farmington Road and Grand River Avenue. The spot between SIPP smoothie and juice bar and Wina's Therapeutic Thai Massage currently serves as parking and some outdoor seating for SIPP.
MI Martial Arts scene growing, drawing talent worldwide
(CBS DETROIT) - Santiago Linares has quite the resume for a 13-year-old.A 2nd degree blackbelt, martial arts world titles, and nearly his entire life dedicated to his craft."The training is very hard. I train with my sensei and I train in Guatemala," Linares said. He and his sensai, Luis Celis, who is also his uncle, have been training together for nearly 7 years in the field of martial arts."Kids at that age don't like to be like training all the time and making sacrifices. But he is. His mentality is different because he's always trying to improve," Celis said about...
Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan
The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in southwest Detroit after a suspect fired shots at a Dearborn officer
Police have shut down at least five blocks on Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit to search for a suspect who allegedly shot at a Dearborn officer in the area.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 “Winter Green 7’s” instant tickets
105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to The Morning BOUNCE Jan 23-27 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
Detroit News
Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022
Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Sisters create women’s workspace in Hamtramck when they couldn’t find one
This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Sisters Aliyah, Taqwa and Laila Mahdi looked for an all-women’s working space during the pandemic. Listen and Subscribe to the...
allnurses.com
University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites
I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
Take a peek inside a Detroit eyesore reborn: Michigan Central Station gets new life [VIDEO]
As one of Detroit’s most notable eyesores transitions into one of the city’s jewels, it’s time to get a peek at the progress in the final stretch of a massive restoration project.
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
