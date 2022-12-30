ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MetroTimes

Detroit rings in New Year’s Eve 2023 at the Resolution Ball [PHOTOS]

Held at the Masonic Temple, the Resolution Ball is largest and most exclusive New Year's Eve party in Detroit and the Midwest. Featuring two large dance floors, the Resolution Ball had DJs playing with dancers and performers on stage. The crowd went into a frenzy for the midnight ball drop and kept the good vibes going until well into the morning.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Crowdfunding effort in Farmington envisions firepits, cornhole in downtown park

The transformation of downtown Farmington continues. The city's downtown development authority is working to crowdfund a pocket park that would be built near the corner of Farmington Road and Grand River Avenue. The spot between SIPP smoothie and juice bar and Wina's Therapeutic Thai Massage currently serves as parking and some outdoor seating for SIPP.
FARMINGTON, MI
CBS Detroit

MI Martial Arts scene growing, drawing talent worldwide

(CBS DETROIT) - Santiago Linares has quite the resume for a 13-year-old.A 2nd degree blackbelt, martial arts world titles, and nearly his entire life dedicated to his craft."The training is very hard. I train with my sensei and I train in Guatemala," Linares said. He and his sensai, Luis Celis, who is also his uncle, have been training together for nearly 7 years in the field of martial arts."Kids at that age don't like to be like training all the time and making sacrifices. But he is. His mentality is different because he's always trying to improve," Celis said about...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan

The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022

Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
allnurses.com

University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites

I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
DETROIT, MI

