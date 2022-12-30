Read full article on original website
How to Watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic - Penguins vs. Bruins | Channel, Stream, Preview
On Monday, the National Hockey League heads outside for its annual New Year showcase, as two of the top teams in the league face off when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins head to Fenway Park in this year’s Winter Classic. The Winter Classic has been a staple on...
NHL
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
NHL
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Lifts Boston To Winter Classic Win Vs. Penguins
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins improved their point streak to 11 games with 2-1 victory following a tremendous third-period effort in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday. Boston, which is 8-0-3 during those 11 games, now is 29-4-4 on...
NHL
Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park
Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
Bruins beat Penguins at Fenway Park for Winter Classic
Fans are heading to Fenway Park for the first time this year, but not to watch baseball.
NHL
Postgame Report | Tuch scores OT winner against Boston in 4-point game
BOSTON - Alex Tuch ended his year as he started it: scoring a goal at TD Garden, wearing the uniform he dreamt about as a child growing up in Syracuse. Tuch scored his first goal with the Sabres in an overtime loss in Boston on January 1. The major difference Saturday was the result. Tuch closed 2022 with a two-goal, four-point outing, including the winning score 3:53 into overtime to finish a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
FOX Sports
Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The first-place Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when...
NHL
The Backcheck: 2022 ends with a victory over Arizona
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's win against the Coyotes. Happy New Year, Bolts fans. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up 2022 with a bang, coming from behind after falling into a 2-0 deficit and defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3. The Coyotes got on the board first 6:12 into the...
NHL
DeBrusk gets his 1st 2 outdoor goals for Bruins in Winter Classic victory
BOSTON -- The first time Jake DeBrusk played in an NHL outdoor game, the 2019 NHL Winter Classic, he thought about what he would do if he scored, pictured it in his mind. When he didn't come close to scoring in that game or when he again played outside at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021, he gave up on the idea.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers look to 'come out ready' against Rangers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Opening up the 2023 portion of their schedule, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers for an important Eastern Conference tilt at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. After returning from the break with a big 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, the Panthers...
NHL
Kraken players pumped up for 2024 Winter Classic announcement
Seattle will host NHL's marquee outdoor event next season against Golden Knights. Welcome to outdoor hockey, Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Kraken will host the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, and players were pumped up about it. "I've never played in an outdoor game...
NHL
Yotes Notes: Home Streak, McBain's Night and Hitting the Road
Coyotes are 7-3-2 in 12 games at Mullett Arena this season. The Arizona Coyotes have been tough to beat at home so far this season, and that was on display yet again with consecutive victories over the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, and Toronto Maple Leafs at Mullett Arena. The...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
NHL
Pavelski has 3 points for Stars in win against Sharks
DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Fredrik Olofsson scored his first NHL goal, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars (23-9-6), who have won four in a row.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
NHL
Kochetkov Named NHL's Rookie of the Month
Kochetkov, 23, earned a 7-0-1 record, 1.63 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts in eight December appearances. Among NHL goaltenders with at least five games played last month, he ranked first in goals-against average, tied for first in shutouts, third in save percentage and fifth in wins, leading rookie netminders in all four categories. Kochetkov joined Peter Sidorkiewicz (March 1989) as the second Whalers/Hurricanes rookie to record two shutouts in a calendar month, and with three shutouts this season, he is now just one shutout shy of tying Sidorkiewicz's franchise single-season record for shutouts by a rookie (4). The 6'3", 193-pound goaltender held opponents scoreless for 151:26 over three games from Dec. 10-15, marking the sixth-longest shutout sequence in franchise history and the longest by any Whalers/Hurricanes rookie. His shutout streak included back-to-back shutouts against the Islanders on Dec. 10 and the Red Wings on Dec. 13, as he became the first Hurricanes netminder to post consecutive shutouts since Kevin Weekes in 2003-04.
NHL
Winter Classic blog: Charlie Coyle
Bruins forward discusses win against Penguins, decision to wear old Red Sox jerseys. Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins wrote a blog for NHL.com leading up to and after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday. In his final...
NHL
BLOG: Oilers resolve to get healthy in the new year
EDMONTON, AB - With the calendar flipping over from 2022 to 2023, New Year's resolutions are a plenty. For the Edmonton Oilers, their resolution is the same as many of ours - get healthy. However, drinking more water or ordering less takeout won't be enough. They want to get bodies...
