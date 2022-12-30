Read full article on original website
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
2 Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Right Now
Growth stocks have been feeling the squeeze of macroeconomic pressures lately. With inflation still coming in hot, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in hopes of getting the situation under control, and the possibility that 2023 will play host to a prolonged economic downturn, investors have broadly turned away from companies with forward-looking valuations.
Tesla stock closes out worst year ever with a 65% loss in 2022, wiping out more than $700 billion in market cap
The Tesla stock sell-off far outpaced the losses of major indices including the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
Will There Be A Housing Crash In 2023 Similar To 2008? A Real Estate Expert Weighs In
It can be stressful and overwhelming to consider buying or selling a house in an average real estate market, but what's going to happen in 2023?
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences.
U.S. stocks fall on last trading day of 2022, booking monthly losses and worst year since 2008
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, booking their worst annual losses since 2008, as tax-loss harvesting along with anxieties about the outlook for corporate profits and the U.S. consumer took their toll. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Unless you're a short-seller or were invested heavily in energy stocks, 2022 was probably a struggle from an investment standpoint. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all plunged into bear market territory. While a peak-to-trough decline of 38% in the Nasdaq...
S&P 500 caps off dismal year with worst loss since 2008 financial crisis
Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008. The benchmark index fell 10 points, or 0.3% to close at 3,840, leaving it down 19.4% for the year — its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago. The Dow...
Fixed rate mortgage time bomb in 2023 that could worsen house price falls
Home borrowers who took out fixed rate loans last year face a tough time in 2023 as their monthly repayments surge by 40 per cent - potentially worsening home price falls. More than a third of Australian mortgages are now fixed as a high proportion of borrowers took advantage of the Reserve Bank's record-low 0.1 per cent cash rate.
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.
Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had To Start From Scratch
If there were a Mount Rushmore of investing advice, the words "make sure you have diversification" would surely be up there. Diversifying company size, sector, and geographic location is important because you don't want your portfolio to rely on too few factors. There can be upsides to concentrated portfolios, but the downsides are usually much worse (and more likely to happen in the long term).
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Slide 1 of 7: At his peak, Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth was $26 billion. He spent his money on properties, political donations, and funding sports teams. Here's a list of many of the places where Bankman-Fried is reported to have spent his money. Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it.He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who would rack up stacks of money — or coins— to one day put it all toward the betterment of the world. And he donated money to several organizations founded on the principles of so-called effective altruism. But Bankman-Fried also wrote out big checks to sports teams, property owners, and political leaders. His spending appeared to reflect a desire to buy influence as much as it has reflected his philosophical beliefs. It all came crashing down in early November, when Bankman-Fried saw the bulk of his net worth drop from $15.6 billion to $1 billion in a single day — after news broke that his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, needed a bailout.Now, it's come out that as much as $2 billion in customer funds are missing — and questions are arising over just how Bankman-Fried bankrolled his high-end lifestyle, with lawyers now arguing that the former mogul, known as SBF, appeared to have run FTX like a "personal fiefdom."Those lawyers are helping guide FTX through the bankruptcy process, where customers hope they can recover at least some of their funds after FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO. Some of those customer funds — possibly $300 million — might have found their way to the Bahamas to buy pricey homes for FTX executives, lawyers have argued.Sullivan & Cromwell restructuring partner James Brumley, a lawyer on FTX's bankruptcy team, told a US court this week that "substantial amounts of money were spent on things not related to the business," a recording of the Tuesday hearing reviewed by Insider showed.A team of lawyers is now working to track down FTX's assets to start repaying the firm's creditors. The company's new CEO, John J. Ray III, a lawyer who's guiding it through bankruptcy, said Tuesday that FTX would reorganize or sell FTX's assets around the world and had already received interest from potential buyers.Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried will likely not be making major donations any time soon. Here's a list of how he spent some of his once-massive fortune.
These 3 problems for the U.S. could be big moneymakers for stock investors in 2023
Good riddance, 2022. It was another disruptive, unpredictable year. War, food insecurity, climate change — the past eight years have been the hottest ever recorded — and more. But there have also been dazzling breakthroughs in science, medicine and space exploration. What does 2023 hold? It’s hard to...
Tesla stock sees worst year ever
Tesla stock is set to close 2022 at a $700 billion loss since the start of January, marking the worst ever year for the world’s most valuable automaker.The share price of the electric car firm crashed to its lowest level since August 2020 this week amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more...
Dollar steady as investors await economic data, Fed minutes
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was mostly flat on Tuesday as investors awaited slew of economic data this week along with minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting that will shed light on the Central bank's thinking around interest rates and inflation.
