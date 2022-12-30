ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama watch for January

The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a victorious note after a nice comeback win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. There were some encouraging signs that will hopefully follow the Pistons into the new year, as they played better defensively and did a better job sharing the basketball.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, Prediction, and How to Watch

The Detroit Pistons will continue their road trip tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers and former teammate Jerami Grant. The Pistons are coming off a rare road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and hope to build on that momentum as they head into the new year. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers, who sit in the 8th spot in the Western Conference, have lost four of their last five games, with their only win coming against the struggling Charlotte Hornets.
The Associated Press

Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points -- equaling the eighth-most in a game in history -- as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime on Monday night. It was the highest-scoring game since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had 81 points against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Wilt Chamberlain owns the NBA record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania. Mitchell scored 13 points in the extra session after forcing OT by grabbing his own intentionally missed free throw and making a circus-shot with 3 seconds left, tying the game at 130-all and breaking the Cavaliers record with 58 points.
The Associated Press

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell scored 15 off the bench. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. The Pacers, who shot 45% from the field, had a 50-36 edge in rebounds.
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell reveals Detroit Lions goal for 2023

On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions took the field at Ford Field for the final time in the 2022 season. Despite allowing the Chicago Bears to score a touchdown on their opening drive, the Lions stormed back and blew the doors off the Bears on their way to a 41-10 victory. With the win, the Lions moved to 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. But just having the hope of making the playoffs is not going to be good enough in 2023.
FOX Sports

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
ClutchPoints

Is Rudy Gobert playing vs Pistons?

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the Detroit Pistons to Target Center on New Year’s eve. There’s no better time for the league’s worst team to come to the Twin City, with the Wolves mired in an ugly five-game losing streak. Rudy Gobert didn’t suit up in Minnesota’s 123-114 road loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, sidelined by an illness. But is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Pistons?
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon

The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons fall to Bulls in shorthanded matchup

The Detroit Pistons faced a tough challenge on their first stop of a five-game road trip, facing a longtime rival and an opponent they hadn’t beaten in 11 straight meetings over the past three seasons. Furthermore, the team was shorthanded due to suspensions from Wednesday’s controversial game against the Orlando Magic. Despite these challenges, the Pistons competed until the final few minutes but ultimately fell to the Chicago Bulls in a 132-118 loss at United Center.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Inactives list for Week 17 matchup vs. Bears

In under two hours, our Detroit Lions will defend their den at Ford Field for the final time this season when they host the Chicago Bears. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and they would keep their playoff hopes alive. In fact, if the Lions win and the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks both lose, the Lions could move up to the No. 7 see in the NFL playoff picture by the time the day is over. The Detroit Lions Inactives list has been released for their Week 17 matchup against the Bears.
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff talks about playing in front of Detroit Lions fans at Ford

Heading into the 2022 season, there were plenty of Detroit Lions fans doing whatever they could to drive Jared Goff out of town. Though there are still some haters out there, they are starting to realize that Goff is actually a solid quarterback and that the Lions can win with him. On Sunday, Goff and the Lions played their final game of the season at Ford Field, and it was an entertaining one.
Detroit Sports Nation

Hutchinson and Houston Lead Lions to Historic Season and Playoff Contention

The Detroit Lions rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston made history in their team’s Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears. Hutchinson recorded half a sack, bringing his season total to 7.5, while Houston recorded three sacks, bringing his season total to eight. This makes them the first rookie pass rush duo to each record at least seven sacks in a season since sacks became a statistic in 1982.
