In under two hours, our Detroit Lions will defend their den at Ford Field for the final time this season when they host the Chicago Bears. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and they would keep their playoff hopes alive. In fact, if the Lions win and the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks both lose, the Lions could move up to the No. 7 see in the NFL playoff picture by the time the day is over. The Detroit Lions Inactives list has been released for their Week 17 matchup against the Bears.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO