One workout a day may keep the cancer away, according to a new study. Scientists from Edith Cowan University in Australia have shown that a single exercise session can suppress tumor growth in cancer patients, as well as actively fight cancerous cells — even when it’s in an advanced stage. The Exercise Medicine Research Institute at ECU found that workouts increase patients’ production of myokines, a protein released by skeletal muscles that aid in communication with other organs — and recent findings suggest they also play a role in staving off chronic disease. EMRI professor Rob Newton’s latest advancement in the study of...

4 DAYS AGO