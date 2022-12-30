ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Community Collections Grants: “And We are Still Here:” Stories of Resilience and Sustainability from Houma Culture Bearers in Louisiana

By Michelle Stefano
Cover picture for the article
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a financial technology platform, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. East Baton Rouge Parish is the top generous parish in the state, with 1.66% of contributions as percentage of income and 7.32% of returning itemizing charitable contributions.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade

(KALB) - A New Year’s tradition for many across the country hit the pavement in Pasadena, California on Monday morning for the 134th annual Rose Parade, with Louisiana’s float, “Celebration Riverboat”, honored with an award. “Celebration Riverboat” won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of...
PASADENA, CA
wbrz.com

Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday

PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
PASADENA, CA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Office of Tourism float wins in Pasadena, California

Louisiana Office of Tourism, under leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float – Celebration Riverboat – will be featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are...
PASADENA, CA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Happy New Year Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - As we embark on 2023, let’s look back at some of our favorite stories from 2022. Here’s our list of top ten stories of 2022, along with a few surprises. Be sure to watch until the end of the video. We look forward to telling you where to go, what to do, and who to see in 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer

SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Tina Howell

Bonfires on the levee, a Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition

Every Christmas Eve, bonfires light the way for Papa Noel along the levees in St. James and John Parishes of Louisiana. This annual tradition dates back 300 years according to Kiki Mannear, the communications and engagement manager for Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission. Mannear says that early settlers of the River Parishes are believed to have carried over knowledge of summer and winter bonfires. Established in the early 1720s, “La Cote des Allemands” included initial settlements on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Jacob's Law

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

