Community Collections Grants: “And We are Still Here:” Stories of Resilience and Sustainability from Houma Culture Bearers in Louisiana

atlantaagentmagazine.com
Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure
Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a financial technology platform, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. East Baton Rouge Parish is the top generous parish in the state, with 1.66% of contributions as percentage of income and 7.32% of returning itemizing charitable contributions.
kalb.com
Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade
(KALB) - A New Year’s tradition for many across the country hit the pavement in Pasadena, California on Monday morning for the 134th annual Rose Parade, with Louisiana’s float, “Celebration Riverboat”, honored with an award. “Celebration Riverboat” won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of...
wbrz.com
Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday
PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Office of Tourism float wins in Pasadena, California
Louisiana Office of Tourism, under leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float – Celebration Riverboat – will be featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are...
houmatimes.com
Catch the Louisiana ‘Feed Your Soul’ float in the 2023 Rose Parade!
Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage at the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. The...
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Happy New Year Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - As we embark on 2023, let’s look back at some of our favorite stories from 2022. Here’s our list of top ten stories of 2022, along with a few surprises. Be sure to watch until the end of the video. We look forward to telling you where to go, what to do, and who to see in 2023.
theadvocate.com
The flow of Louisiana's crime guns at a glance: Where do they come from, where do they go?
Data collected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms gives a glimpse into how guns connected to crimes flowed between states in 2021. While the numbers are not comprehensive — many law enforcement agencies don't contribute to the list — they give insight into where Louisiana's crime guns are coming from and going to.
Airbnb experiences you didn’t know were in Louisiana
Aside from pub crawls, walking tours, and photo shoots, Louisiana is home to several unique experiences that can be found on Airbnb.
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, […]
Bonfires on the levee, a Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition
Every Christmas Eve, bonfires light the way for Papa Noel along the levees in St. James and John Parishes of Louisiana. This annual tradition dates back 300 years according to Kiki Mannear, the communications and engagement manager for Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission. Mannear says that early settlers of the River Parishes are believed to have carried over knowledge of summer and winter bonfires. Established in the early 1720s, “La Cote des Allemands” included initial settlements on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Ready or not, we face more changes that we might not like
Rhoman Hardy grew up in Lake Charles but has since seen the broader world in a career with a multinational oil giant, Shell. Asked how adaptable Louisiana is, he paused and said, “there are different levels of not liking change.”. At this new year, Hardy’s words have a particular...
Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing whistleblower
Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton has filed a lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of removing her from the physical office and cutting off access to her work after she reported him for "questionable contracts."
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Louisiana Residents Search for Unclaimed Cash in 48 Other States
Just one click of your mouse allows you to search the databases of 48 other states for unclaimed cash that may still be owed to you.
Terri Ricks named Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services
Governor John Bel Edwards issued a news release Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stating that Terri Ricks is now officially serving as Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and that Amanda Brunson has been named Assistant Secretary.
